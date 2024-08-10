Trump responds to Tim Walz who called him and JD Vance 'weirdos'





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has responded to the Democratic Party's apparent new strategy against him and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, by calling them weirdos.

At a rally in Montana on Friday, the former president responded to Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz using the term to describe them. “No, we’re not weird. We’re very solid people. We want strong borders. We want good elections …,” Trump said. “I think we’re the opposite of weird. They’re weird.”

Trump then claimed that Kamala Harris' campaign team was working hard.[ing] with the press to offer sound bites in which he and Vance are described as weirdos.

It's unbelievable. You know that's not a word that's really used in politics, Trump said. No, JD Vance is a great patriot.

Trump shared a video of his comments on his Truth Social account in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At a rally in Pennsylvania on August 7, during Minnesota Gov. Tim Walzs' first speech as Vice President Harris' official running mate, he opened by calling Trump and Vance weirdos, noting that they were scary and weird as hell.

In his speech Friday, Trump listed several policies Walz signed while governor, including his support for a 2024 state law that would require all Minnesota public schools to provide menstrual products in restrooms.

Think about the things I just said, and he says JD Vance is weird, Trump said.

Read more: “This is just plain weird: Harris adopts new label for Trump

Walz used the odd label when addressing Republican candidates in July.

“These guys are just weird. They show up at the He-Man haters of women club or something. That's what they do. That's not what people are interested in,” Walz said on MSNBC on July 23.

Walz had previously used the term to describe some Republicans, but his appearance on MSNBC appears to have put Democrats on the path to adopting the term partywide.

The Harris campaign then sent out a press release on July 25, emphasizing the word, saying that one of their main takeaways from a recent Trump appearance on Fox News was: Trump is old and kind of weird?

Interestingly, Trump has also used the term “weird” to describe Harris in the past, but the word is now being used repeatedly about himself and his running mate, Vance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7009800/donald-trump-responds-weird-label-jd-vance-tim-walz-commentary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos