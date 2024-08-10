Joaquin Phoenix Pulls Out of Gay Detective Film





Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of a sexually explicit film about a gay detective just five days before filming was set to begin. The American actor who starred in The Joker was due to appear as the on-screen lover of Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez in a film whose title has not yet been revealed. But Phoenix's departure sparked rumors that he felt the film was too graphic or not risqué enough. Director Todd Hayness' film was set in the 1930s and was expected to include explicit sexual content. Phoenix helped write the script for the crime romance starring Haynes and Jon Raymond. However, some sources said the actor was uncomfortable with the film's explicit sex scenes, while others said he may have wanted the film to be more risqué. According to Variety, sources close to the production said the actor was scared and the entire film was now in jeopardy. Joaquin pushed me further However, others felt this was unlikely, as Phoenix wanted the film to break new ground with sex scenes. Last year, Haynes told Variety that the film began with ideas from Phoenix himself. In fact, it was a wonderful, organic way to create the script, the director and screenwriter said. And Joaquin pushed it further into more dangerous territory, sexually. Haynes also told IndieWire: Joaquin was pushing me further and saying, 'No, let's go further.' [the film] was motivated by his boldness, his desire to push past barriers and really get into the uncomfortable places of this relationship. The online news site claimed that Haynes made it clear that he wanted the film to be as explicit as possible. The film would have been Phoenix's first gay role on screen. It appears that entire sets were built in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico, before Phoenix left. It appears that Phoenix was in Los Angeles when he resigned and had not yet traveled to Mexico.

