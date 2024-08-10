Donald Trump has repeatedly called Kamala Harris a bitch, according to the New York Times





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has repeatedly called his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, a bitch, according to a New York Times report based on two people who heard the remark on separate occasions. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung denied the comments, saying, “That is not the language that President Trump has used to describe Kamala,” and that is not how the campaign would characterize her.

Yet Trump has used or profited from this gendered slur to refer to women throughout his career. And he didn’t shy away from using the language in 2016 when he ran against Hillary Clinton—we all remember the TRUMP THAT BITCH T-shirts that filled his rallies. (The phrase also adorned bumper stickers, signs, and hot sauce bottles.)

At a rally in New Hampshire during that campaign, someone in the crowd held up a TRUMP THAT BITCH sticker, and the then-candidate appeared to spot it, stopping Trump mid-speech.

This can only happen at a Trump rally, he said after pointing, smiling and laughing, at the attendee. Then, after discussing the backlash he received after failing to correct a town hall attendee who insisted that President Barack Obama was Muslim, Trump pointed again at the man in the crowd.

Sir, you're reprimanded, okay? he said before raising his arm in the air to push him away. But we're not throwing him out, are we?

While there is no conclusive history of Trump's use of this misogynistic slur, it appears that he has been using it for some time.

In the now infamous 2005 Access Hollywood video, where Trump claimed he could grab women by the pussy and do whatever he wanted to them because he was a star, he also claimed he had tried to sleep with a married woman but failed, which left him disappointed.

“I came at her like a dog. But I couldn't get there,” Trump said of the woman, adding: “Then all of a sudden I saw her, she's got big fake boobs and everything. She's completely changed her look.”

A year later, in 2006, Trump said he wished then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was a bitch, according to a New York Daily News report at the time and a 2016 CNN fact check.

“I wish she was a bitch. I don’t care if she’s a lovely woman,” Trump said. “I want somebody who can go and do deals. She goes to countries, but nothing ever happens. Except slogans.”

During his final season as host of The Celebrity Apprentice before running for president, Trump shared on Twitter a message from a viewer, now X, who encouraged him to oust former Miss USA winner Kenya Moore. Get rid of @KenyaMoore now @realDonaldTrump. The message said. She's a bitch no matter who she's with.

According to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Ruckers, who published a book called I Alone Can Fix It (2021), while Trump was in office, he allegedly called then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel a bitch during an Oval Office meeting about NATO and U.S.-German relations. A Trump spokesperson at the time denied that the president made the remarks.

And in his 2005 biographical book, The Art of Being the Donald, Trump said his favorite part of Pulp Fiction was when Samuel L. Jackson's character pulls out his gun in the diner and tells the guy to tell his girlfriend to shut up. Trump then quotes the lines: “Tell that bitch to be cool! Tell that bitch to be cool!”

Trump also has a history of calling men who have wronged him “son of a bitch,” hurling the phrase at a Florida man who allegedly misset up his rally microphone, NFL players protesting racism, NBC’s Chuck Todd, someone who allegedly tried to scam him out of buying a plane, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden, to name a few.

The news that Trump repeatedly called Harris a bitch comes amid a string of insults the Republican candidate has used against his opponent. Harris can't give an interview, he has claimed, because she's barely competent. She's not smart enough to give a news conference, Trump has said.

And, in one of his favorite lines against Hillary Clinton and the vice president, Trump told FOX & Friends on Wednesday that he would debate Harris at some point, adding that he had heard she was sort of an unpleasant person but not a good debater.

