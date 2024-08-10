Former Trump executive disputes his claim that Willie Brown was on board during helicopter incident





Barbara Res, the former executive vice president of construction and development for the Trump Organization, on Saturday disputed former President Donald Trump's claim that he traveled with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in a helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in the 1990s.

“We were working on a very big project in California,” Res told NBC News’ Ali Vitali on MSNBC, adding, “We were working with local politicians and state politicians. And one of the very important politicians was this man, [former California state Sen.] “Nate Holden.”

At a news conference Thursday, Trump told reporters he took a helicopter ride with Brown and said, “We were in a helicopter en route to a certain location together, and there was an emergency landing.”

“It wasn't a pleasant landing, and Willie was a little worried. So I know him. I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven't seen him in years, but he told me some terrible things about [Vice President Kamala Harris]”, Trump added, referring to the fact that Harris and Brown dated for a brief period of time.

Asked whether Trump often confused Brown's identity with Holden's, Res said Saturday: “I don't remember. It was 30 years ago, but I wouldn't be surprised if Donald didn't confuse them in his head.”

What I really think, Res added, is that Nate was, you know, a board member, and Willie was a great guy. He was an important, impressive guy… [Trump] I wanted to be with Willie, because Willie was an important guy.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story, but on Friday the former president responded to a New York Times article about the helicopter story, saying, “There were logs, maintenance records and witnesses. There was also a story about 'Willie and me.'”

Shortly after the former president's press conference Thursday, Brown refuted Trump's claims. On Friday, he told NBC News, “No, I have never” been on a helicopter with Donald Trump.

“Are you kidding me?” Brown asked, before confirming that he had never spoken to Trump about Harris.

Hearing Trump's story, Brown added: “I laughed. I just assumed he was in a helicopter with a black guy and he just made a mistake and thought it was me.

On Friday, Holden first told Politico that he was the man on the helicopter with Trump and that the couple, along with several others, were traveling to Atlantic City to tour Trump's new Taj Mahal casino.

His account was confirmed by Res, who told MSNBC: “It wasn't like, 'Oh my God, we're going to crash.' It was just that we couldn't keep going, so we found the nearest airport, and [the pilots] landed us in Teterboro, and everyone was fine.

“Donald was terrified,” Res said, “and after the deal was over, he joked with Nate Holden, who happens to be a black man, and he said, ‘Nate, you’ve turned white.

