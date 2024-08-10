Trump, Sheehy Attack Tester Train in Bozeman





BOZEMAN By the time Donald Trump reached his rally stage in Bozeman Friday night, he had landed at two different Montana airports and wound his way through the twists and turns of Gallatin Canyon in a long motorcade.

The distance to reach any place in Montana remained in his mind.

I'll tell you I know Montana better than you do, but I've been all over your state today. It's all in two hours. When will we be here? Two hours, sir, two hours, Trump said. I really liked Tim Sheehy for being here.

The speech that followed, delivered to a packed audience of 8,000 at Montana State University, where some attendees had been waiting in the parking lot since at least 6 a.m., also lasted about two hours.

The president did not address the problems with his private Boeing 757, Trump Force One, which the Associated Press said had to land in Billings before Trump continued to Bozeman.

Trump unveiled his attack on Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, while making several references to President Joe Biden. At times, Trump referred to Biden's presidency in the past tense, suggesting that Harris had been running the White House all along. At other times, Trump suggested that Harris was too stupid to be president and that she had a low IQ.

And Kamala, she's not only, she's not only dangerously extreme, and she's extreme, much more extreme than Joe Biden, because Biden didn't know he was alive, Trump said. Are you a socialist? What does that mean? Are you a communist, Joe? I don't know. So dangerous because the people around the Resolute Desk were running the country. Remember, they came after me. I don't think it was him, it was the people, I can name every single one of them. They're bad people, and we won our big case in Florida. A brilliant, brilliant judge, so smart and strong, who wouldn't listen to bullshit. And you know they played the referee with the judges, they're always criticizing them, yelling at them, threatening them horribly. The judges, the Supreme Court justices, all the judges. And they think they're playing referee like the great Bobby Knight.

Trump didn’t need to cite the Florida case for the MAGA crowd to listen. The case, brought by the U.S. Justice Department against Trump for allegedly illegally holding boxes of top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort years after he left office, was well-known, not least because conservative pundits and Trump have played the role of referee by regularly attacking the justice system.

It was Trump’s sixth rally in Montana since 2016, the most by any president. All but the first of those Montana appearances were aimed at unseating U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Montana’s only statewide elected Democrat. Before the rally, Tester’s campaign ran a large ad in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, with the backing of dozens of Republicans, including several former officials at all levels of state government. But Trump’s jabs at Tester underscored that the Big Sandy farmer-politician is not part of Trump’s club.

Trump called Tester a fat man and said that despite all the times the senator suggested he had worked with Trump, he had not worked with him. But Trump then returned to a six-year-old political ulcer that the former president has never gotten over: Tester’s role in overturning former Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson’s nomination to head the Veterans Affairs Department.

In 2018, Tester said multiple witnesses told him that Jackson, who was then Trump's White House physician, was known as the Candyman for freely distributing controlled substances. CNN reported that Jackson was under surveillance for being drunk abroad while traveling as then-President Barack Obama's physician.

Trump had invoked Jackson’s name repeatedly during his four campaign stops in Montana in 2018 to support Republican Matt Rosendale’s unsuccessful challenge to Tester. On Friday, Jackson, now a U.S. representative from Texas, took the stage for an emotional and rapid-fire airing of his grievances.

[Tester] “He said I was prescribing narcotics recklessly. I can tell you, I can count on this hand here, the number of times I've prescribed narcotics in the White House in 14 years,” Jackson said. He said it. He said I was drunk and I wrecked the government vehicle. Any second-rate investigator can determine whether that happened or not. He knew it didn't happen. He knew it, and it's been proven that it didn't happen since. He didn't care. He was going to destroy me to advance his career.

Jackson’s troubles didn’t end with Tester, as a ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee in 2018, which exposed concerns about the doctors’ ethics. In March of this year, multiple media outlets reported that the U.S. Navy had demoted Jackson to captain in 2022 after a Pentagon investigation confirmed the allegations against him. Jackson has repeatedly misrepresented his rank following his demotion, including during his 2022 campaign for a congressional seat.

Shortly before Trump took the stage, Sheehy delivered his own message, opening with an anecdote about middle schoolers who reversed the letters of his name to “he-she” and teased him during his childhood in Minnesota in the mid-1990s. It’s a story he’s told repeatedly, including at the Republican National Convention in July. He then followed that up with an opposition to equal treatment for transgender Americans.

It's a joke, but it's also an illustration of the madness that we're seeing in America right now, where we tell our boys they're girls and our girls they're boys, Sheehy said.

Tester and Sheehy have their first debate

In the first debate of Montana's high-profile U.S. Senate race, Republican challenger Tim Sheehy repeatedly described America Sunday as a country ravaged by problems enabled by Democrats and said he was part of a new leadership that could fix things.

His opponent, three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, said he was the real Montanan who understood rural America and used his influence to help the state, and that it was wealthy outsiders like Sheehy who made Montana unaffordable and less livable for the average person.

Sheehy accused Tester of supporting federal policies expanding transgender rights before moving on to defend his company, Bozeman-based Bridger Aerospace, which by its own accounts carries tens of millions of dollars in debt.

“Jon Tester attacks my company every day, and it’s disgusting,” Sheehy said. “He should be ashamed of himself, just as he attacks my military record. And you know why he attacks my military record, because he doesn’t have one. He attacks my company because he never created one.”

Testers' company, T-Bone Farms, is a working farm located in north central Montana.

“I’m thrilled that President Trump has our backs. He’s the first president in a generation who hasn’t gotten us involved in a foreign war. He’s built the strongest economy in a generation, he’s secured the border in a generation, and he’s shown strength on the world stage. And we’re going to send him back to the White House in November,” Sheehy said. “But you have a very important job to do, because if Donald Trump gets to the White House and he doesn’t have a Senate, he’s not going to get anything done.”

