Top 3 news of the day: the 6 most beautiful beaches in the world, including Wingless Bay in Australia





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Tempo English compiled the top three news stories for Saturday, August 10, 2024. Here are the highlights: Top 6 best beaches in the world, including Wingless Bay in Australia, and Jokowi: Budget increase for this year's Independence Day celebration is justifiable. Here is the list of the top 3 news on Tempo English Today: 1. Top 6 most beautiful beaches in the world, including Wingless Bay in Australia TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The beach is one of the most popular tourist attractions, especially for those who love to do outdoor activities. From soft white sand to blue ocean water sparkling in the sun, beaches are the perfect place to find respite. From Greece to Australia, beaches are found all over the world. To discover the most beautiful beaches, here is the information that will help you discover them. Click here to learn more 2. Pickpockets in Paris: the best tips to avoid getting robbed during your vacation TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Paris is visited by tens of millions of tourists each year, the first destination in Europe. The French capital offers a multitude of culinary, historical, artistic and museum tourist sites. Tourists visiting Paris are also at risk of being picked on, with Paris being one of the “most frequented spots” for pickpockets in the world, according to a study published by Money.co.uk. The Paris Metro and Gare du Nord are two areas that are particularly vulnerable to pickpockets. Click here to learn more 3. Jokowi: Increase in budget for Independence Day celebration this year is justifiable TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said he recognizes the increase in the budget for the celebration of Indonesia's Independence Day in Nusantara Capital City or IKN. According to him, the celebration that will be held in both IKN and Jakarta contributes to the increase in the budget. “It is a transition period, so the celebration is taking place in two places. There is no (budget) jump, I think it is justifiable, and the budget comes from the Secretary of State,” he said on Friday, August 9, 2024. Click here to learn more Tempo.co

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1902279/todays-top-3-news-top-6-most-beautiful-beaches-in-the-world-including-australias-wingless-bay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos