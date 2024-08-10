Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Keir Starmer over immigration





Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over his handling of far-right unrest and his approach to immigration. The former prime minister, who has been pilloried for flouting lockdown rules during the pandemic and misleading parliament, accused Sir Keir's government of being "tone deaf" to public concerns about immigration. Write in your book Online mail column, Mr Johnson suggested Sir Keir should pack his Factor 50 and go on holiday to reflect on his time as prime minister so far. He added in a fit of anger: No one can forgive a government that seems deaf to the public's problems, and it further shows that it openly hates all members of society who have the same problems. The former Conservative leader accused Sir Keir of giving the clear impression that he has no intention of ending illegal immigration, simply because he does not care. His comments come after Sir Keir criticised former prime minister Rishi Sunak's approach to the small boat crisis as "a gimmick and not serious government" and outlined his own party's plan to crack down on people smugglers in May. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched an attack on current Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. ( PA cable ) The Labour leader said there were thousands of migrants from countries including Bangladesh, India and other countries with whom Britain did not need a returns agreement to deport those arriving in small boats. The comments were heavily criticised by sections of the Bangladeshi public and the party at the time, with the deputy leader of the Labour group on Tower Hamlets council in east London resigning. In a statement shared on social media site In his attack, Mr Johnson also argued that the Labour leader should go on holiday because "it has become increasingly clear over the last week that your presence has had no effect on the unrest or, on the contrary, has made it worse". The comments come after right-wing riots broke out in England and Northern Ireland following the fatal shootings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport in late July. Sir Keir Starmer also attacked former prime minister Rishi Sunak's approach to the small boat crisis, calling it a gimmick, not serious government. ( PA cable ) Rioters have attacked mosques, ambushed riot police, set fire to a migrant hotel complex, and torched a public library and the Citizens Consultation Office building. There have been several incidents of attacks on ethnic minority groups on the streets, with more than 700 people arrested so far in connection with the far-right violence. Mr Johnson left Number 10 in July 2022 after a series of domestic political scandals, with the politician criticised for his handling of groping allegations made against former Conservative Party leader Chris Pincher.

