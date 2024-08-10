China signs $1 billion deal for car plant in Türkiye – Business







Business China signs $1 billion deal for car plant in Türkiye China signs $1 billion deal for car plant in Türkiye

Published on: Sat Aug 10 2024 18:02:14 PKT

(AFP) – Chinese auto giant BYD's announcement to build a $1 billion plant in Turkey represents a major turning point in bilateral relations, but concerns remain over human rights and Turkey's stance on China's Uighur Muslim community. In a ceremony attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese automaker BYD signed a deal to build a billion-dollar factory in Turkey. The plant will produce 150,000 vehicles per year, mainly for the European Union market. Analysts say the July deal marks a turning point in Turkish-Chinese relations. “The importance of this agreement is that Turkey would be considered a transition country between China and the EU,” Sibel Karabel, director of the Asia-Pacific department at Istanbul Gedik University, told RFI. “This deal has the potential to reduce the trade imbalance, the trade deficit, which is detrimental to Turkey,” he added. “Turkey also wants to benefit from the advantages of China’s advanced technologies by collaborating with them.” Bypassing customs tariffs China's pivot to NATO member Turkey is also driven by Beijing's growing competition for global influence, particularly with the United States. Karabel says the BYD factory project offers China a way to avoid new EU tariffs on vehicles. Turkey is already part of China's global investment strategy through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Beijing has expressed interest in Turkey becoming a trade route between China and Europe through Ankara's Central Corridor initiative. But so far, such collaborations have remained nothing more than empty words, says Ceren Ergenc, a China specialist at the Center for European Policy Studies. “When you look at the press releases after the meetings, you don’t see any Chinese investments in Turkey, and the reason is that China perceives Turkey as a country with high political risk in the region,” Ergenc explains. One of the main factors widely cited for Beijing's reluctance to invest in Turkey is Ankara's strong support for China's Uighur Muslim minority. Ankara has criticized Beijing's crackdown on Uighurs, providing sanctuary to many Uighur dissidents. Their Turkish supporters fear that Beijing's $1 billion investment in Turkey is part of an extradition deal struck during Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's recent visit to China. “There are of course rumors that the Chinese side is pushing for the ratification of this extradition agreement, that they want the Uighurs from Turkey, at least some of them, to be sent back to China to be tried in China,” warns Cagdas Ungor of Istanbul's Marmara University, referring to people China considers dissidents or “terrorists.” Common ground on Gaza Elsewhere, Ankara and Beijing are increasingly finding diplomatic common ground, notably in criticizing Israel's war against Hamas. “If you take for example the Gaza issue right now, Turkey and China, even without making any effort,” Ungor observes, “have a common vision on this issue. Their foreign policies are aligning, overlapping, and their policies are becoming very different from those of most other Western countries.” For example, Ankara welcomed Beijing's decision last month to host Palestinian leaders amid escalating Israeli threats and bombardments. Such a move may provide common ground, Ungor suggests, and it could serve as a basis for future cooperation. “There are certain issues at the global level, at the regional level, where China seems to be a much better partner (for Turkey) than Western countries,” he concludes.

