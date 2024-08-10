The Complex Reality of Xi Jinping's China: Beijing's Perspective

In recent years, China has faced a maze of socio-economic challenges under Xi Jinping. On the bustling streets of Beijing, one can see a stark picture of a nation grappling with a multitude of problems that shape public opinion and policy. China’s once-thriving economy has slowed significantly. The days of double-digit GDP growth are a distant memory, replaced by more modest numbers that reflect deeper structural problems. The economic slowdown is compounded by rampant corruption, which continues to plague various sectors despite Xi Jinping’s high-profile anti-corruption campaigns.

These efforts, while notable, have not eradicated deeply entrenched practices that undermine public trust and economic efficiency. China’s wealth gap is widening at an alarming rate. The richest 10 percent of the population now controls a significant share of the country’s wealth, while the poorest 50 percent struggle to make ends meet. This disparity is particularly visible in urban centers like Beijing, where luxury buildings contrast sharply with dilapidated housing. Youth unemployment is another pressing problem, with rates reaching record highs. The mismatch between educational outcomes and labor market demands leaves many young graduates disillusioned and frustrated. China’s housing crisis is a ticking time bomb. The real estate sector, once a pillar of economic growth, is now a source of instability. Unfinished construction projects and falling property values ​​have led to widespread mortgage boycotts and financial distress among homeowners. The government’s attempts to stabilize the market have so far been insufficient, leaving many citizens in a precarious situation. Under Xi Jinping, government control has tightened in all aspects of life. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has consolidated its power, ensuring that any dissent is quickly silenced. This centralization of power has stifled political pluralism and restricted freedoms, creating an environment where public criticism is risky.

Despite these challenges, China remains politically stable. The CCP has no hold on power, and there are no major movements that threaten Xi Jinping’s leadership. This stability, however, comes at the cost of individual freedoms and open political discourse. The government’s extensive propaganda efforts have also fueled strong anti-American sentiment, further reinforcing prejudices against Western values. The Taiwan issue remains a contentious one. Many Chinese view the reunification of Taiwan as a non-negotiable goal, with some believing that force is the only viable option. This sentiment is fueled by nationalist propaganda and a historical narrative that presents Taiwan as an inseparable part of China. Xi Jinping’s China is a complex and multifaceted reality. While the country faces significant socioeconomic challenges, the CCP’s control remains firm. China’s future will depend on how these issues are addressed and the government’s ability to balance economic growth with social stability and political freedoms. The path ahead is fraught with challenges, but it also offers the potential for profound change.

Chinese export controls

At a time when technology is the backbone of economic and strategic power, China’s export controls are reshaping global supply chains, with profound implications. By meticulously refining and testing its technology-related output control tools, Beijing aims to keep supply and value chains in China, making the country indispensable to global technology production. China’s approach to export controls is multifaceted and strategic. The Party-state uses dual-use export controls flexibly, presenting itself as a responsible actor contributing to nonproliferation while simultaneously supporting domestic industries. This dual-use strategy allows China to signal its ability to mobilize controls for other purposes, such as retaliation, if necessary. Uniquely, China has developed a parallel regime of civilian technology export controls focused on protecting domestic innovation and industrial capacity. This regime is increasingly being used to establish and defend China's dominance in supply chains.

Xi Jinping’s drive for comprehensive national security has further expanded the toolkit, repurposing various instruments to manage technology outflows. China’s ability to monitor and limit cross-border flows of capital, data, talent, and intellectual property is unmatched by any other economy.

In August 2023, China began requiring licenses for the export of gallium and germanium metals and their compounds. This move was widely seen as a response to coordinated restrictions on semiconductor technology exports from the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands. By controlling these critical materials, China aims to maintain its influence in the semiconductor supply chain, which is vital to many high-tech industries. In December 2023, China tightened export controls on certain graphite products and banned the export of technology used to make rare-earth magnets. These materials are essential to a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

By restricting access, China strengthens its position as a key supplier and can exert significant influence in global technology markets. China’s civilian technology export control regime is designed to protect domestic innovation and industrial capacity. The regime is increasingly being used to establish and defend China’s supply chain dominance. For example, the regime’s application in the semiconductor industry has helped Chinese companies move up the value chain, making them key players in global technology production. Governments and companies must prepare for an era in which China is more willing and able to exploit its advantages along technology value chains. China’s strategic use of export controls poses several challenges:

The global reliance on Chinese materials and technologies means that any restrictions could lead to significant disruption. Diversifying supply sources and investing in domestic capabilities are key measures to mitigate these risks. As China continues to move up the technology value chain, companies may find themselves increasingly reliant on Chinese innovations.

This dependence could limit overall strategic autonomy and bargaining power in global markets. China’s ability to use export controls as a retaliatory tool adds a layer of complexity to international relations. Policymakers must manage these tensions carefully, balancing economic interests with strategic considerations. In conclusion, China’s export controls are a powerful tool in its quest for technological dominance.

The Dalai Lama's nephew, Khedroob Thondup, is a geopolitical analyst.