Donald Trump's 2024 campaign claims its emails were hacked | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's presidential campaign said Saturday it had been hacked.

Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung issued a statement on the alleged hack, following reports from Politico that he had begun receiving emails from an anonymous account containing internal campaign documents.

These documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the aim of interfering with the 2024 elections and sowing chaos in our democratic process, Cheung said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Cheung said: On Friday, a new report from Microsoft revealed that Iranian hackers hacked the account of a senior U.S. presidential campaign official in June 2024, which coincides with the time frame close to President Trump's selection of a vice presidential candidate.

He added: “The Iranians know that President Trump will end their reign of terror, as he did during his first four years in the White House.”

The campaign cited a Microsoft report released Friday about hackers allegedly tied to the Iranian government who sent a targeted phishing email to a senior presidential campaign official in June from the compromised email account of a former senior adviser.

Microsoft has not released details about the identities of the official or senior advisors, or the origin of the hacks.

The Trump campaign has not provided direct evidence of the alleged hack and the Guardian has contacted the Trump campaign and Microsoft for comment.

After the assassination attempt on Trump last month, reports emerged that an Iranian threat prompted the Secret Service to step up protection around him ahead of his assassination attempt, though that does not appear to be related to the attack on the rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Justice Department announced that a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran had been indicted in a foiled plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil.

According to a criminal complaint, Asif Merchant, 46, attempted to recruit people in the United States to carry out the plot in retaliation for the 2020 U.S. assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

FBI investigators believe Trump, who approved the drone strike on Soleimani, was one of the intended targets, a U.S. official said, CNN reported at the time.

