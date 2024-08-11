Thousands protest against lithium mining in Serbia, authorities say plot against populist president | World News

Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday for a rally against lithium mining in Serbia, despite warnings from authorities about their alleged plot to overthrow populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

Vucic had earlier said he had been informed by Russian intelligence that a mass riot and coup were being planned in Serbia on Saturday by unspecified Western powers who want to remove him from power.

The large crowd chanted “There will be no mining” and “Treason, treason.” Government officials and state-controlled media launched a broad campaign against the rally, comparing it to the Maidan uprising in the Ukrainian capital kyiv, which led to the overthrow of then-pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2013.

“The organizers of the protest in Belgrade said that the demonstration would be peaceful. Our rally today is ecological and has no political ambitions, but the government accused us of wanting to organize a coup,” said popular actress Svetlana Bojkovic. “We came here today to make our voice heard against something that goes beyond politics.

The rally in the capital's city centre comes after weeks of protests in dozens of towns across Serbia against a government plan to allow lithium mining in a lush agricultural valley in the west of the country.

That plan was scrapped in 2022 after mass protests that blocked key bridges and roads. But it was revived last month and received a boost under a provisional deal on critical raw materials signed by Vucic's government with the European Union.

The Balkan nation is officially seeking EU membership while maintaining close ties with Russia and China.

The EU memorandum on the extraction of lithium and other key materials needed for the green transition would bring Serbia closer to the bloc and reduce European imports of lithium batteries and electric cars from China.

While the government insists the mine is an opportunity for economic development, critics say it would inflict irreparable pollution on the Jadar Valley, as well as its crucial groundwater reserves and agricultural land.

People take part in a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in the country, in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP)

The valley's residents are strongly opposed to the mine, which would be operated by the multinational mining company Rio Tinto. The government and the company have pledged to adhere to the strictest environmental standards in the extraction process, but opponents are not convinced.

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in environmental rallies across Serbia in recent weeks, posing a major challenge to Vucic and his increasingly authoritarian regime. Opponents want the government to formally ban all lithium and boron mining across the country.

The government has set up a medical team to monitor any potential health risks and a call center that citizens can call to voice concerns, an apparent attempt to soften some of the opposition.

Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this week that Serbia would not only export raw materials, but also develop a value chain in the country related to the production of batteries and electric vehicles to help develop new technologies.

The residents of the Jadar Valley, however, said that nothing could convince them to accept the construction of the mine. They said they would do anything to prevent the mine from opening.