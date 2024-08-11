Politics
Thousands protest against lithium mining in Serbia, authorities say plot against populist president | World News
Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday for a rally against lithium mining in Serbia, despite warnings from authorities about their alleged plot to overthrow populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.
Vucic had earlier said he had been informed by Russian intelligence that a mass riot and coup were being planned in Serbia on Saturday by unspecified Western powers who want to remove him from power.
The large crowd chanted “There will be no mining” and “Treason, treason.” Government officials and state-controlled media launched a broad campaign against the rally, comparing it to the Maidan uprising in the Ukrainian capital kyiv, which led to the overthrow of then-pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2013.
“The organizers of the protest in Belgrade said that the demonstration would be peaceful. Our rally today is ecological and has no political ambitions, but the government accused us of wanting to organize a coup,” said popular actress Svetlana Bojkovic. “We came here today to make our voice heard against something that goes beyond politics.
The rally in the capital's city centre comes after weeks of protests in dozens of towns across Serbia against a government plan to allow lithium mining in a lush agricultural valley in the west of the country.
That plan was scrapped in 2022 after mass protests that blocked key bridges and roads. But it was revived last month and received a boost under a provisional deal on critical raw materials signed by Vucic's government with the European Union.
The Balkan nation is officially seeking EU membership while maintaining close ties with Russia and China.
The EU memorandum on the extraction of lithium and other key materials needed for the green transition would bring Serbia closer to the bloc and reduce European imports of lithium batteries and electric cars from China.
While the government insists the mine is an opportunity for economic development, critics say it would inflict irreparable pollution on the Jadar Valley, as well as its crucial groundwater reserves and agricultural land.
The valley's residents are strongly opposed to the mine, which would be operated by the multinational mining company Rio Tinto. The government and the company have pledged to adhere to the strictest environmental standards in the extraction process, but opponents are not convinced.
Tens of thousands of people have taken part in environmental rallies across Serbia in recent weeks, posing a major challenge to Vucic and his increasingly authoritarian regime. Opponents want the government to formally ban all lithium and boron mining across the country.
The government has set up a medical team to monitor any potential health risks and a call center that citizens can call to voice concerns, an apparent attempt to soften some of the opposition.
Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this week that Serbia would not only export raw materials, but also develop a value chain in the country related to the production of batteries and electric vehicles to help develop new technologies.
The residents of the Jadar Valley, however, said that nothing could convince them to accept the construction of the mine. They said they would do anything to prevent the mine from opening.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/thousands-protest-lithium-mining-in-serbia-9507056/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Thousands protest against lithium mining in Serbia, authorities say plot against populist president | World News
- Owners of deadly 'zombie knives' urged to turn them in for $10 | Politics | News
- Forget Legal & General and buy this UK dividend stock instead.
- U.S. Women, Men Win Double Gold Medals in Olympic 4x400m RelayExBulletin
- Middletown Unveils Newly Renovated Hockey Rink Featuring Philadelphia Flyers
- Donald Trump campaign claims his emails were hacked
- North Platte boys tennis team switches to sole returning college player to lead team in 2024
- Spanish stars shine at Parc des Princes as they cement their football dominance
- Icy Bay M1.4 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- Donald Trump's 2024 campaign claims its emails were hacked | Donald Trump
- Bangladesh cricket team arrives early in Pakistan after unrest at home disrupts training sessions
- Donald Trump's reaction to Kamala Harris' VP pick