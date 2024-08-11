Donald Trump rages over Kamala Harris's 'bitch' as ​​her poll numbers plummet





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called Kamala Harris a “bitch” in private, according to a report in The New York Times, as the former president's poll numbers plummet and his campaign struggles to stick to an attack strategy against the sitting vice president.

In a statement to the NYT, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said that this is not the language President Trump has used to describe Kamala, and that it is not how the campaign would characterize her.

However, sources close to Trump told the NYT that he called Harris by name repeatedly, frustrated with his campaign's control of the news cycle over the past three weeks.

On July 25, Trump sent angry text messages to Miriam Adelson, widow of right-wing tycoon Sheldon Andelson, complaining that the people running the super PAC, Preserve America, were not real Republicans, the NYT reported. Sources said Trump called them RINOS (Republicans in Name Only).

The texts were particularly shocking because Ms. Adelson and Mr. Trump had had a friendly meeting a week earlier at the Republican National Convention, the NYT reported, adding that Adelson’s PAC was spending about $18 million a week on ads for Trump at the time.

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump stands alongside Republican vice presidential candidate, US Senator JD Vance.

Tom Brenner/Reuters

JD Vance’s couch and his stories about childless women also didn’t go down well with donors. And when asked if Democrats were trying to paint Republicans as weird in the presidential election, Trump reportedly replied, “Not about me. They say that about JD.”

In response, Trump advised Vance to engage in the campaign’s attack on Harris and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Vance’s recent attacks on Walz have reportedly earned him praise from Trump, according to two people who spoke to Mr. Trump, the NYT reported.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Carlos Osorio/Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The main obstacle to Trump's re-election, Harris has proven she is no President Joe Biden. She is younger, has more staying power, and the way that is reflected in the polls has kept Trump's campaign on edge, the NYT reported.

Harris received the equivalent of the largest in-kind contribution of free media that I have ever seen in all the years I have been doing presidential campaigns, Tony Fabrizio, Trump's chief pollster, told the NYT.

On Saturday, the NYT reported that Harris currently has a lead over Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Two recent private polls conducted by Republican pollsters in Ohio, which Mr. Trump won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, showed he received less than 50% of the vote against Ms. Harris in the state, according to a person with direct knowledge of the data, the NYT reported.

Overall, despite Trump's attempts to disparage Harris with names like Laffin Kamala and Crazy Kamala, as well as mocking her laugh and calling her crooked, and questioning her blackness, sources told the NYT that Trump appears to be struggling with how quickly things have changed for him, his campaign, and his security.

Mr. Trump has also been buffeted by a seven-week roller coaster of events: an assassination attempt, the selection of a running mate, a nominating convention, the withdrawal of his opponents from the race, the NYT reported.

Adding to the challenges Trump faces are a potential Iranian assassination threat against him and new levels of security that have given his properties a bunker-like feel more than at any time since he took office, the NYT reported.

When real estate expert Harrison LeFrak asked Trump how he planned to reclaim the Democrats' narrative and present himself as a positive option for America's future, the NYT reported that Trump said, “I am who I am.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-rants-that-kamala-harris-is-a-bh-as-his-polls-plunge-nyt-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos