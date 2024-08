Celine Dion slams Donald Trump for his song 'Titanic' at Montana rally

Celine Dion's team is criticizing Donald Trump for his unauthorized use of her classic song Titanic at a recent campaign rally.

On Saturday (August 10), Celine Dion's management team and record label released a statement on social media blasting the former president for including her 1998 hit “My Heart Will Go On” in a playlist at his rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday. Videos taken by attendees at the event also show a video of Dion singing the famous song.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized use of the video, recording, musical performance and image of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” the statement on X (formerly Twitter) began. “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. … And really, THIS song?”

“My Heart Will Go On,” which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in February 1998, closed the Oscar-winning film about the 1912 sinking. The ballad was co-written by Titanic composer James Horner with Will Jennings.

Some social media users poked fun at Trump's ironic use of the song during his rally. “Perfect, because when your campaign is heading towards an iceberg, you might as well set it to music,” wrote one person on X.

Another X user observed: “Is the Trump campaign being trolled from within? Someone on his team decided to play Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic at his rally in Montana. Many are viewing Titanic as a metaphor for the Trump campaign going under.”

Trump will face Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race. The two candidates will participate in a debate scheduled for September 10 on ABC.

Dozens of prominent artists and songwriters have objected to Trump's use of their songs at political rallies since his first run for president in 2016, including the Rolling Stones, Adele, Rihanna, the estate of Sinead O'Connor and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith.

See Dion's post on X below.

Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized use of the video, recording, musical performance and image of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On during a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER

— Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

