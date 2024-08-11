Trump Rally Underway in Bozeman





Former President Trump's rally is underway in Bozeman from Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

IN PROGRESS: Former President Donald Trump flew to Montana for a rally Friday night in hopes of ousting the state's Democratic senator, but his plane first had to divert to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains because of a mechanical problem, airport staff said.

Trump's plane was en route to Bozeman, Montana, when it was diverted Friday afternoon to Billings, 142 miles (228 kilometers) to the east, according to Jenny Mockel, an administrative assistant at Billings Logan International Airport. Mockel said the former president continued on to Bozeman on a private jet.

The Trump campaign released a video of him landing in which he says he is happy to be in Montana but does not mention anything about the landing.

The former president came to Montana hoping to settle some unfinished business from 2018, when he campaigned repeatedly in Big Sky Country in an unsuccessful attempt to oust incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Tester has tried to convince voters that he shares Trump’s views on many issues, repeating his successful strategy of six years ago. While that strategy has worked in the absence of a presidential election, it will face a more critical test this fall, as Tester’s opponent, former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, tries to tie the three-term incumbent to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Harris has benefited nationally from a surge of enthusiasm among Democratic voters, who quickly rallied around her after President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign last month. She has drawn large crowds in key states, touring this week with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whom she picked as her running mate.

Trump’s only rally this week will be in a state he won by 16 percentage points four years ago rather than a state he won in November. Facing new pressure from a candidate whose enthusiasm is surging, Trump on Thursday dismissed questions about his lack of interest in swing states as stupid.

“I don't need to go because I run these states,” he said. “I'm going because I want to help senators and congressmen get elected.”

He will also make fundraising stops in Wyoming and Colorado.

Trump could be decisive in Montana Senate race

Friday's rally at Montana State University, set to begin at 8 p.m. MT, is expected to draw thousands of Republican supporters. Yet the former president's biggest impact may be simply seeing his name above Sheehy's on the ballot in November, said Rob Saldin, a political analyst at the University of Montana.

“There’s a segment of the electorate that will turn out to vote when Trump is on the ticket,” Saldin said. And that could benefit Sheehy, a Trump supporter and political newcomer who made his fortune running an aerial firefighting business.

Republicans have been on the rise in Montana for more than a decade and now hold every statewide office except statewide.

Tester has won each of his previous Senate races by a narrow margin, presenting himself as an outspoken farmer who connects personally with Montanans and is willing to break with his party on issues they care about. He has also become a prolific fundraiser.

The White House race has drawn national attention, with Democrats clinging to a razor-thin Senate majority and defending far more seats than the Republican Party this year. Tester is considered one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents.

For him to win, a large number of Trump supporters would have to vote for a split ticket and support the Democratic senator.

Trump’s push to remove Tester dates back to the lawmaker’s 2018 work as chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. Tester exposed past misconduct by Trump’s personal physician, Ronny Jackson, that derailed Jackson’s nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

President Trump took the matter personally, traveling to Montana four times to campaign for Republican Matt Rosendale, who was then state auditor. Rosendale lost by 3 percentage points.

Tester positioned himself apart from national Democrats

Before Trump’s latest visit, Tester sought to shield himself from accusations that he was part of the Democratic establishment by listing the names of Republicans who support him, including former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot. His campaign has pushed more than 20 bills, many of them veterans’ issues, that Tester sponsored and Trump signed.

Tester was also the only Montana Democratic delegate to abstain from voting for Harris as the party’s presidential nominee, following Biden’s withdrawal. And when the Democratic National Convention takes place later this month in Chicago, Tester will be back in Montana to farm and meet with Montanans in person, campaign spokesman Harry Child said.

The last time Tester attended the Democratic National Convention was in 2008. That was also the last time a Democratic presidential candidate came close to winning Montana, with President Barack Obama losing by just over 2 percentage points.

In an interview Friday as he waited for Trump’s rally to begin, Sheehy dismissed the idea that Tester could survive Montana’s rightward shift. “Jon Tester is 95 percent-plus on board with the Biden-Harris agenda,” Sheehy said. “So I don’t think his attempt to present himself as a moderate is going to work.

A similar situation is developing in Ohio, where three-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown faces a tough race in a state that is expected to vote for Trump.

Harris traveled to Ohio while the two men were Senate colleagues to raise money for Brown’s 2018 campaign, but Brown has said he has no plans to campaign with her this year. Like Tester, Brown has highlighted legislation he worked on that Trump signed into law.

Friday's rally will take place in Gallatin County, which Tester has become increasingly dependent on over the course of his political career.

He lost the county in his first Senate campaign, in 2006, but his support has since grown. A substantial margin of victory in Gallatin in 2018 put him ahead of Rosendale.

Republican Don Seifert, a former Gallatin County commissioner, said he voted for Tester that year and plans to do so again this year.

Seifert endorsed Trump in 2016 and said he continues to support other Republicans, including Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines.

Montanans tend to vote for the person rather than the party, Seifert said. For the state of Montana, Jon is the one who can do what we need.

But Sheehy believes Tester has lost touch with his home state and aligned himself with Washington Democrats. The Republican said in a message to supporters this week that Tester was responsible for Harris’ rise because he served as chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee from 2015 to 2017, when she won the Senate seat from California.

Tester has raised more than three times as much in campaign donations as Sheehy, according to the Federal Election Commission. But outside groups that support Sheehy have helped the Republican close much of that gap. Campaign spending is on pace to top $200 million as ads from both sides saturate Montana airwaves.

Associated Press journalists Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Mont., and Julie Smyth in Columbus, Ohio contributed to this report.

