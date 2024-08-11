Riots: Scenes of feverishness in Great Britain

LONDON: After the chaos in Southport, a group of anti-racist activists attracted others with grievances related to cultural divisions and violent confrontations began in other areas.

For the past week, the riots have been at the center of discussions. Accusations are being thrown left and right, as well as on social media. Unsurprisingly, there are good and bad actors on all sides.

It all started with the gruesome murder of three little girls in Southport. A middle-aged woman from Cheshire named Mrs Spofforth was arrested for posting a tweet falsely naming the killer and his asylum seeker background; she ended the message by saying if it was true. Channel3Now picked up the fake news and it went viral, gathering a group of far-right protesters against illegal immigration in the process, and the riots began. Shortly afterwards, Mr Justice Andrew Menary KC ruled in favour of lifting reporting restrictions on the real killer, a young man of nearly 18 named Axel Rudakubana, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. How Mrs Spofforth became aware of the misinformation or what Axel Rudakubana’s motive was has not yet been revealed. Rudakubana's first court appearance on charges of three murders, 10 attempted murders and carrying a knife will be on January 25 at Liverpool Crown Court, with a provisional trial date set for January 25, 2025.

After the chaos in Southport, a cohort of anti-racist campaigners attracted others who complained about cultural divisions and violent clashes broke out in other areas. The far-right are fed up with illegal immigrants arriving in their neighbourhoods, which are already struggling economically and have few job prospects for young people. The radical right devalues ​​the real concerns of the population who feel neglected by successive governments. Since 2010, neither David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak have managed to secure political leadership to tackle this contentious area, with only Boris Johnson trying to get his message across with his promise of levelling up. The right wants to end endless illegal immigration and hospitality for asylum seekers, which changes the demographics of their neighbourhoods, while the left wing, which also seems to include the Conservative Treasury, believes endless immigration is the answer to economic growth.

This week, Sir Keir Starmer’s honeymoon is over. At the time of writing, two COBR meetings have been convened in as many days. COBR or COBRA stands for Civil Contingencies Committee, convened within the Cabinet Office, with various departments and agencies, to respond to situations of national emergency or major disruption.

Starmer claims these were not protests but organised violence by thugs. He has announced the creation of a standing army of 6,000 civil servants, who can be deployed anywhere at any time to deal with future attacks on mosques or Muslim communities. Since the riots began, around 500 people have been arrested and 159 charged. This rapid prosecution response is seen as an effective deterrent.

A similar measure was announced for the online republishing of material deemed to incite hatred by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Starmer being in office from 2008 to 2013. The director, Stephen Parkinson, said dedicated officers were scouring social media for such material. Ms Spofforth was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and posting inaccurate information on social media. The Crown Prosecution Service has issued a warning to X that online incitement that leads to violence or hatred is unlawful.

X owner Elon Musk trolled Starmer with the two-tier Kier meme over his approach to policing and free speech.

Some sources have suggested that Labour is playing a cynical game of identity politics by polarising the debate around people's real concerns about immigration levels, hoping to win back some of the Muslim votes lost to independents.

UPDATE ON CONSERVATIVE PARTY LEADERSHIP

Rishi Sunak remains Conservative leader until 2 November, after the final round of voting. Suella Braverman has decided not to stand. The six candidates are Tom Tugendhat, Priti Patel, Robert Jenrick, Mel Stride, James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch. Each of them needed a proposer, a seconder and eight nominations to progress to the next round. During the summer recess, the candidates will present their unique selling points to Conservative Party members at events and campaign events across the country. When Parliament resumes on 4 September, Conservative MPs will whittle the field down to four through a series of parliamentary campaign events. The four semi-finalists will be announced on Wednesday 11 September, and will then present their pitches to members at the Conservative conference. After the conference, the parliamentary party will whittle the field down to the final two.

All six believe they are the ones who will transform and unify the party and bring back confidence.

Let's take a brief look at each of them:

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, has made immigration his election manifesto. He is sometimes accused of using divisive language on the issue. Most right-wing Conservatives gravitate around him. He is no stranger to controversy, having previously served as Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary. He faces anti-Semitism and has good connections in Israel. He is currently leading the polls, but will he be able to muster enough parliamentary support to reach the last two seats? He is up against Kemi Badenoch.

Mel Stride, a former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and an entrepreneur with real business experience, can be described as an all-rounder, strong in education, training and agriculture, representing a rural constituency in the south-west. A former leader of the Commons and Treasury Committees, he believes he has the skills to unite his party.

James Cleverly, a former foreign secretary and former home secretary, has refused to let Shamima Begum return to the UK, but he generally talks and walks a middle line. He wants to crack down on social media that stirs up violence, he wants to continue supporting Ukraine, he has no qualms about holding Starmer to account while he is in opposition.

Dame Priti Patel, former Home Secretary, veteran Tory and Brexiteer, is what her name suggests, supporter of Boris Johnson, architect of the Rwanda plan, free markets, opportunities for all and promises of rewards for loyal members, including a chance to elect the next Tory chairman who is currently appointed by the party leader. Patel is in the top 3.

Tom Tugendhat, former security minister and former army reserve officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, a 2016 Remain supporter, centre-left, sanctioned by China – he said Russia and China wanted to make Britain a divided Britain, he is a bit undecided about leaving the ECHR, a former Liz Truss supporter and unlikely to welcome Nigel Farage into the party. He says he offers real-world experience. Tugendhat is in the top 3 in the polls.

Kemi Badenoch, a darling of the anti-woke movement and considered a prodigy of Michael Gove and Dougie Smith, despite or perhaps because of her role in Boris Johnson’s downfall, is the favourite for the final two places. A former business and trade secretary and equalities minister, she does not believe the UK is a racist country and is known for speaking her mind, sometimes aggressively. As Badenoch is right of centre, her opponent for the final two places is likely to be left of centre, so Tom Tugendhat fits that profile.

Badenoch is right, the UK is not a racist country. Three of the candidates are brown and three are white, which happened naturally as a result of a democratic process of local elections. Ethnicity, faith and skin colour are irrelevant in the Conservative Party leadership election.