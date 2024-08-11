Trump campaign claims it was hacked by foreign actors





Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The Trump campaign said Saturday that a foreign hacker breached its systems and accessed its internal communications.

According to the outlet's report Saturday, Politico began receiving campaign documents leaked by an anonymous source on July 22. Politico was first to report that the campaign had acknowledged the hack.

“These documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the intent of interfering with the 2024 election and sowing chaos in our democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

CNBC has not independently verified the source of the hack.

The Trump campaign's statement suggested that Iranian hackers were behind the breach, but provided no direct evidence to support the claim.

Cheung instead cited a Microsoft report dated Friday warning that Iranian hackers had launched several different attempts to influence the U.S. presidential election, including sending a phishing email in June to a senior campaign official from the hacked account of a senior adviser.

Microsoft declined to provide further comment on whether the Trump campaign was a target of the Iranian hacking plot.

Earlier this summer, U.S. authorities became aware of an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump. Authorities were informed of the plot in the weeks leading up to the attempted assassination of Trump at his Pennsylvania rally in July, though no link has yet been established between the shooter and Iran.

Politico reported that it began receiving Trump campaign documents from an anonymous email account identified only as “Robert.” Among the documents was a 271-page dossier on Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, as well as another on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was on the vice presidential ticket.

When Politico asked the anonymous source how they had accessed the documents, the person reportedly responded: “I suggest you don't ask where I got them from. Any answer to that question would compromise me and legally prevent you from publishing them.”

Politico declined to provide further comment on whether it is working with the Trump campaign and law enforcement to investigate the hack.

The reported hack comes as the Federal Bureau of Investigation issues warnings about cybersecurity threats around the world, particularly targeting the U.S. election results.

“We absolutely must expect that foreign actors will attempt to influence and interfere,” Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said at a congressional hearing in January, referring to the 2024 election. “To be very clear, Americans must have confidence in the integrity of our election infrastructure because of the enormous amount of work that has been done.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/10/trump-campaign-hack-foreign-election-interference.html

