Love the military, defend the motherland: How China promotes military education among children | China
AAt an elementary school affiliated with Beijing Jiaotong University, a class of children, ages six or seven, line up in a rainbow-painted hallway. One boy holds a replica pistol, and behind him, other students clutch unwieldy fake assault rifles. Fake police bulletproof vests cover their blue-and-white tracksuits, and their heads swim in oversized artillery helmets. In other photos, students drill, salute visiting soldiers, and organize on a sports field to spell out “I.” [heart] you are next to a Chinese flag.
In the post that includes the picturesPublished online in April, the school says it has worked hard in recent years to conscientiously promote the core theme of patriotism and make it an important part of the school's ideological and political education and moral education.
We will create a strong atmosphere of national defense education, carry out rich and colorful activities, cultivate students' patriotism, love of the military and organizational discipline, and cultivate their ambitions to build and defend the motherland from an early age, he said.
The elementary school is among thousands of schools designated as models of national defense education, part of China's efforts to increase military awareness and skills among its population from an early age.
In January, the Ministry of Education and the Central Military Commission announced new designations that nearly doubled the number of model schools. These are expected to be followed by legislative changes extending compulsory training, including cadet activities, to students under the age of 15. A bill proposing amendments to the National Defense Education Law was given its first reading by the National People's Congress in April.
The amendments make what was previously a guide more prescriptive, emphasizing the need for basic military training in high schools and colleges, and allowing it to be extended to younger students for the first time.
All state organs and armed forces, all political parties and public groups, all enterprises and institutions and local self-government organizations of a mass nature must, in light of their specific conditions, organize national defense education in their respective regions, departments and units, the draft specifies.
Rebuilding the strength of the Chinese Communist Party
The growing emphasis on civilian military training reflects a heightened nationalism in today's China under Xi Jinping, who has also made clear his distaste for what he sees as a decline in masculinity in China, and the growing risk that it could drag the country into war over Taiwan.
Requiring children to participate in performative military education activities at increasingly younger ages normalizes China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy and could potentially psychologically prepare the country for the eventuality that China engages in armed conflict, said Bethany Allen, director of the China program at the Australian Strategic Policy Institutes.
China-based analysts also told the media The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is learning lessons from the war in Ukraine and the potential need for a population that can be quickly mobilized for conflict.
China's growing militarism under Xi Jinping has increased the risk of conflict or hostilities with other countries, particularly over Taiwan. At the same time, its armed forces, although undergoing a process of deep overhaul and modernization, are reportedly facing problems of corruption and low recruitment.
The Ministry of Defense said in September 2023 that primary and secondary schools across the country have started the new academic year with defense education classes, implanting a deep sense of patriotism, respect for the military and concern for national defense in the hearts of students.
It is unclear whether the courses improve recruitment, and China’s culture of punitive censorship makes it nearly impossible to gauge their impact on public opinion. Most of the comments posted are similar to those of Feng Shanguo, a former soldier who attended classes at his child’s school, Neijiang No. 13, in Sichuan.
It can help children develop their tenacity, courage and ability to work hard, Feng told state media.
But Katja Drinhausen, head of the Merics research program on Chinese politics, said military training was just one aspect of a broader campaign to bolster the CCP's strength at a time when it faces multiple challenges, including an economic slowdown, sporadic social unrest, multiple regional conflicts and worsening natural disasters caused by climate change.
It is important to bring together the different pieces of a broader ambition, Drinhausen said.
There is a renewed emphasis on military training and creating an identity and buy-in from the population as a whole for what the military does, which also serves to strengthen internal cohesion when the party needs to find new sources of social and political legitimacy because the economy is no longer doing it, she said.
First, there was an emphasis on patriotic education and what makes China great in schools. Then, national security education was implemented, not only on the mainland but also in Hong Kong. I think these different steps are part of a broader strategic reorientation aimed at rebuilding the strength of the CCP in China.
Drinhausen also noted that the military, the People's Liberation Army, is officially the army of the CCP, not the Chinese state or its people, and has been used in the past to violently suppress domestic protests.
It is useful to see the evolution of military and defense-oriented education. [in the context of different possible scenarios] because when you look at it that way, all these measures are not necessarily just a precursor to war but serve all kinds of crisis management for the party in the future, she said.
