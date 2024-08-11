Celine Dion 'does not approve' of Trump's use of Titanic song





Celine Dion's team has criticized former US President Donald Trump for the “unauthorized” use of a clip of one of her hits during a presidential campaign event.

The song My Heart Will Go On – which featured in a 1997 film about the doomed ship Titanic – was played to his supporters before Trump appeared on stage at a rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday.

In a statement released to X, Dion's team said they did not “approve” the use of the song, adding: “And really, this song?”

Artists and bands including Neil Young, Queen and the Rolling Stones have previously complained about Mr Trump using their songs at his campaign rallies.

The statement reads: “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized use of the video, recording, musical performance and image of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.

“Under no circumstances is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

“…And really, this song?”

The Trump campaign did not respond to the statement.

My Heart Will Go On is one of five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion's best-known songs.

The Oscar-winning ballad was featured on the soundtrack of the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as two lovers who meet on the doomed ship's maiden voyage in 1912.

Celine Dion made a triumphant return to live singing last month at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

It was her first performance since revealing she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022.

SPS is a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms and can be disabling.

The singer opened up about her struggles with SPS in a film called I Am: Celine Dion, which Amazon Prime Video said last month became her most successful documentary to date.

Canadian artist Neil Young has also objected to Trump using his songs, and in 2020 the Rolling Stones threatened him with legal action after the song “You Can't Always Get What You Want” was played at a political rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have sent a notice to Trump banning him from using Black Sabbath music in campaign videos in 2019.

The Republican presidential candidate isn't the only politician to receive criticism from artists for using songs at campaign rallies.

Last year, rapper Eminem called on Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his songs.

Bruce Springsteen lambasted President Reagan for planning to use Born in the USA in his 1984 election campaign.

Fatboy Slim has furiously denounced the British Labour Party for using his hit song Right Here, Right Now at their 2004 conference, the year after the Iraq War.

Legally, American politicians do not always need direct permission from artists.

Their campaigns can purchase licenses from music rights management organizations, giving them legal access to more than 20 million songs.

However, artists have the right to remove their music from this list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8xlj48pl42o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos