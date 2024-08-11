Sir Keir Starmer cancels European summer holiday to deal with wave of violent riots





SIR Keir Starmer has cancelled his summer holiday to deal with the wave of violent riots. The Prime Minister had planned to travel to Europe with his wife Lady Vic and their two children for their first trip since the general election. 2 Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled his planned trip to Europe with his wife and children Credit: Alamy 2 The prime minister will instead split his time between Downing Street and his Buckinghamshire country home, Chequers. Credit: Alamy But he will instead split the coming week between Downing Street and his Buckinghamshire country home, Chequers. A No10 source said: “Keir is a civil servant first and foremost. He is leading a government that is focused on keeping workers happy and safe.” That's why, like countless police officers who have canceled their vacations to quell the violence, he will continue working next week to keep the country safe. Make no mistake, self-interest government is over. Public service government is back. LEARN MORE ABOUT KEIR STARMER Former prime minister Boris Johnson said Sir Keir should take a holiday this summer because his leadership had made no difference. But when he was London mayor, Mr Johnson initially rejected calls to return from his own holiday as looters took to the streets in 2011. And in 2021, then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was heavily criticised when he failed to return from a cosy holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. Mr Raab was forced to deny reports he was paddleboarding during the chaos. PM tells rioters they will regret it as violence spreads across UK

