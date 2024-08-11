PM conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad region





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accompanied by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wayanad (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited landslide-ravaged areas of Wayanad district in Kerala and toured the disaster-hit Chooralmala to get a first-hand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides. Prime Minister Modi also visited one of the relief camps, which houses many people displaced in the massive landslides, and interacted with some of the survivors, including two children who lost their loved ones in the disaster that claimed over 200 lives. Prime Minister Modi arrived in the hilly district by helicopter from Kannur airport. He travelled through the affected areas to assess the damage. Later, the Prime Minister visited the Meppadi camp around 2:30 pm and spent nearly half an hour there, interacting with some of the survivors. He spoke to them, listened to their concerns and needs and tried to comfort them, according to footage broadcast on television channels. Prime Minister Modi placed his hands on the heads and shoulders of the victims as they broke down in tears while narrating their ordeal to the Prime Minister. Before landing in Kalpetta, Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged areas of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattam hamlets on board an Indian Air Force helicopter. He landed at SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta and then travelled by road to Chooralmala, where a 58-metre-long Bailey bridge had been built by the army after the disaster. The prime minister walked on the bridge, surveying the damage. After reaching Chooralmala, Prime Minister Modi got down from his vehicle, interacted with rescue personnel, state chief secretary V Venu and district officials, and inspected the area – strewn with boulders and debris – on foot. He was accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi. Prime Minister Modi, Mr Khan, Mr Vijayan and Mr Gopi also walked on the Bailey Bridge as officials briefed the Prime Minister on the ground situation and ongoing rescue operations. During the aerial photography, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is located at the source of the Iruvazhinji Puzha River. He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Hundreds of people gathered on the roadsides along the route taken by the prime minister's convoy to Chooralmala to catch a glimpse of him. As many as 226 people lost their lives and over 130 are still missing in one of the worst disasters to hit Kerala in the early hours of July 30. (Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

