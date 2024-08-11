By ending 'lock him up' chants, Harris protects Trump's January 6 federal case from further delays





WASHINGTON Vice President Kamala Harris' efforts to silence “lock him up” chants targeting Donald Trump at Harris-Walz rallies this week may be an attempt to avoid engaging in the type of rhetoric seen at Trump's 2016 rallies.

But there’s also a very practical reason for Harris to avoid supporting this kind of language: Any comments or nods of approval she makes could delay or further complicate the ongoing federal criminal charges against Trump. That includes the January 6 and 2020 election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

If Harris wins the November election, Trump’s January 6 case, though weakened by the Supreme Court, will continue to move toward trial. As the sitting vice president in the administration that appointed the attorney general to oversee the case, any comments Harris makes related to the trial could provide fodder for the former president’s lawyers to argue in court that her comments violated Trump’s due process rights. That includes any suggestion that imprisoning Trump is an explicit goal (as Trump repeatedly said about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign).

When chants of “lock him up” were heard at a Harris rally in Wisconsin this week, she told supporters, “We’re going to let the courts handle this,” and used a similar phrase when the same chant erupted at another rally. “Our job is to beat him in November,” she said.

Harris, a former prosecutor herself, has been cautious in her references to the series of civil and criminal cases Trump has faced in recent years. Harris is mindful of the impact she could have on Trump’s ongoing federal cases and has surrounded herself with Justice Department veterans, including her brother-in-law, Tony West, a former senior department official, and former Attorney General Eric Holder, who vetted her vice presidential nominees.

But Harris doesn't face the same limitations when discussing state and local cases against Trump, or those that have already been decided.

“I was elected as a United States senator. I was elected as attorney general of the state of California. And I was a prosecutor before that,” Harris said at her first campaign rally last month, a line she has since reprised. “And in those roles, I faced down perpetrators of all kinds: predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say: I know the type of Donald Trump.”

A close reading of Harris’ references to predators who abuse women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, and cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain seem like nods to other civil or criminal cases Trump has faced, not the Jan. 6 case he is currently facing. In 2023, a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll; earlier this year, a New York judge ordered Trump to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for civil fraud; and Trump was convicted of 34 felonies in May in a case involving violating campaign finance rules to pay money to an adult film actor during the 2016 campaign.

Harris, who herself came within feet of a pipe bomb that was left at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on the eve of Jan. 6, 2021, will face a complex task in any debate when it comes to discussing the Capitol attack and Trump's efforts to stay in power after his 2020 defeat.

She is also likely to avoid any discussion of Trump's handling of classified documents: While a federal judge appointed by Trump dismissed a federal case involving his alleged mishandling of classified documents, the Justice Department has appealed and the case may ultimately survive.

Her campaign position is complicated by the fact that she is a member of the administration, in the same way it would have been complicated for President Joe Biden, said Bill Shipley, a former federal prosecutor who now represents many of the Jan. 6 defendants. Additionally, Shipley noted, Harris is a lawyer herself, which could create potential ethical issues if she spoke about the ongoing cases.

The Justice Department has rules about communicating with the media about ongoing cases, and there is a tradition within the Justice Department of reaching out to the world, meaning that information about ongoing cases comes from court records, not media reports. While those rules are binding only on the Justice Department, part of Harris’ message to voters is that she would respect the lines between the Justice Department and the White House that have existed for decades, dating back to the Watergate scandal.

Asked by NBC News why she silenced the “lock him up” chants, the Harris campaign said in a statement that the vice president was working to inspire voters to stop Trump in November.

Vice President Harris has a simple message: There is a way to stop Donald Trump and his nefarious Project 2025 agenda and it will be on the ballot in November, a campaign official said.

The Trump campaign responded to a question about the chants by saying they would be funny if Kamala Harris and Joe Biden had not literally used the justice system as a weapon against President Trump in an attempt to imprison him before the election.

The Trump campaign and Republicans in Congress have repeatedly accused the Biden administration of using the Justice Department as a weapon against Trump, although the federal charges against him were brought by a more independent special counsel, Smith, who has actively pursued cases against Democrats and Republicans alike.

Under the Biden administration, the Justice Department appointed another special prosecutor, a former Trump appointee, who won the conviction of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on a gun charge. A third special prosecutor, a Republican previously appointed as a top federal prosecutor by Trump, oversaw an investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents and decided not to bring charges.

