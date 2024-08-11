Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he took a scary helicopter ride with Trump





CNN —

Former Los Angeles City Councilman and California state Sen. Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter that made an emergency landing, although Trump said it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Willie is a little black guy who lives in San Francisco, Holden said in an interview with Politico last Friday. I'm a big black guy who lives in Los Angeles.

I guess we all look alike, he added.

Trump told reporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday that he was involved in an emergency helicopter landing with Brown, who has since dismissed Trump's account as patently false in a phone call with CNN. “I've never been in a helicopter with him in my life,” Brown said.

Thursday wasn’t the first time Trump referred to the incident as something he experienced with Brown. In a book, Letters to Trump, the former president referred to the event as something a little scary for both of us. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung noted as much in a message on X on Saturday.

Holden said he was in contact with Trump's team in the 1990s as Trump tried to build on the Ambassador Hotel site in Los Angeles, in the district Holden represented at the time, according to Politico.

Holden recalled meeting with Trump at Trump Tower before flying to Atlantic City, New Jersey, where they planned to tour Trump’s now-shuttered Taj Mahal casino. Barbara Res, Trump’s former executive vice president of construction, was also on board, and she told Politico that the man aboard the helicopter was indeed Holden.

Res recounted the experience in her book All Alone on the 68th Floor, where she said the helicopter landed safely in New Jersey after the pilot said they would have to make an emergency landing. She recalled Trump joking that Holden had been scared during the flight, with Holden remarking to Politico that it was Trump who was scared to death.

