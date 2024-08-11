Mosquitoes have wiped out more soldiers than barbarian invaders

There have been many theories about the fall of the Roman Empire. Even former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his own version of events three years ago, as if he were a prestigious historian. His statements to Channel 4 News in an interview conducted at the Colosseum in Rome, while he was in Italy for the G20 Summit, sparked great controversy.

First, Johnson spoke about the agreement he was trying to reach with other world leaders to limit the rise in global temperatures, and thus reduce the consequences of climate change. If we succeed, we will face a real problem for humanity and civilization could go backwards, the British Prime Minister warned.

He then turned to the setting of the interview to formulate his controversial thought: We are here, Gary. [Gibbon, periodista]at the Vespasian Colosseum. The Roman Empire, unexpectedly, fell back and we had a dark period. When the Roman Empire fell, it was largely due to uncontrolled immigration. The empire could no longer control its borders, people were entering from the east and we entered a dark period that lasted a long time. The reason I say this is because it can happen again. And the criticism from the specialists has arisen.

However, Johnson is neither the first nor the last to make public his theories about the fall of the Roman Empire. And the truth is that they agreed on little, except perhaps in placing the end of this period in 476 BC, as the historian Edward Gibbon already pointed out in the 18th century. This date coincided, according to him, with the deposition of the last Western Roman emperor, Romulus Augustulus, at the hands of Odoacer, when the barbarians had already established their authority in most of the West.









The other theory

Since the First World War, ABC had already included in its pages one of the most surprising and unusual theories for many researchers on this event. A theory that has, however, continued to be explored throughout the 20th and 21st centuries. On August 15, 1915, while Europe was bleeding to death in fierce fighting, an article in this newspaper commented: Far more than zeppelins, flies and mosquitoes, which cause malaria, constitute the terror of England. According to Messrs. Ploughman and Deardan, authors of a very well-documented work on the subject, the decline of Greece was the work of mosquitoes, which also contributed, and in a very powerful way, to the fall of the Roman Empire.

Then he asked himself: Will mosquitoes also put an end to the English empire? Will they do what the German zeppelins and 42 howitzers cannot do? That is, will this English empire, the greatest that the centuries have known, die in its bed, of a simple infectious disease?

In the case of the Roman Empire, other causes have always been taken into account that obviously intervened in its fall, such as the confrontation between the Senate and the emperor, widespread corruption, excessive expansion and constant wars, among others, but the malaria hypothesis has continued into the 20th and 21st centuries.

Man and Mosquito

In 1930, ABC explained in another article: “The struggle between man and the mosquito is very old and, until recently, the mosquitoes were the victors. Some researchers believe that malaria, that is, mosquitoes, was the cause of the decline of the Roman Empire. And in 1994, new data were provided that supported the same theory, based on a macabre discovery made by Professor David Soren, a specialist in classical archaeology at the University of Arizona, on the banks of the Tiber:

While digging in the ruins of a Roman villa in the town of Lugnano in Teverina, about a hundred kilometers from the Italian capital, American archaeologists came across a large children's cemetery on the Tiber. Over the past two years, Dr. Soren has unearthed a total of 49 small skeletons. The large cemetery is believed to be the largest children's cemetery of all those discovered in Italy. In the bodies, archaeologists studied the signs of an epidemic previously known only from literary texts. All the evidence supports the theory that malaria must have been rampant in the last centuries of imperial Rome. The marshy terrain surrounding the metropolis provided an ideal setting for mosquitoes that spread the “summer vapors,” as the classics called the disease.

From the beginning, the brutal accumulation of corpses in this cemetery announced an epidemic outbreak of particular virulence. The presence of decapitated baby dogs has also been considered an example of the level of despair that the inhabitants of this city must have suffered. Although they were officially Christian at this time, this return to pagan rituals could symbolize the enormous stress they must have suffered because of malaria.

The edict of 451

Everything about this place is strange and at the same time interesting. The preservation of the skeletons is remarkable and there are also all these baby dogs. There is nothing in reference to the Roman gods or Christian beliefs, only vestiges of what is considered rural witchcraft, Soren pointed out in an article published in the journal “Archaeology”. The archaeologist's theory was also supported by an edict of January 451 against the sale of children, which he considered a consequence of the great public health problems of classical Rome, since many desperate parents sold their healthy children to emigrate to healthier places.

The history of ancient Rome is in fact closely linked to malaria, a disease common in the aforementioned Pontine Marshes that surrounded the capital and where the mosquitoes that transmitted it accumulated. The famous 19th-century British nurse Florence Nightingale called them the valley of the shadow of death. A scourge that the Carthaginians also suffered during the Punic Wars and the barbarians during later wars.

In 2016, DNA analysis by an international team of researchers in several regions of Italy confirmed that malaria had indeed been around for 2,000 years. The same disease that, incidentally, had also affected 95 countries in 2015. The research, published in the journal Current Biology, found mitochondrial genomic evidence of the pandemic in the teeth of a series of bodies buried in three cemeteries. . dated between the first and third centuries. Malaria was likely a significant historical pathogen that caused widespread mortality in ancient Rome, explained Hendrik Poinar, director of the Ancient DNA Centre at McMaster University where the work was done.

The marshes

In fact, the decline of the Carthaginian army during the Second Punic War had begun well before Hannibal's famous defeat at the Battle of Zama in 202 B.C., which signaled the end of the seventeen-year conflict. Mosquitoes had already attacked his troops, camped near Rome and its marshes, where the famous disease was transmitted. In this case, the Anopheles insect that caused it helped protect the Roman capital.

But that didn't save her, as Timothy Winegard argues in “The Mosquito” (Ediciones B, 2019): The intensity of agricultural work in the immediate vicinity of Rome caused the expansion of the marshes, which intensified endemic malaria, while subjecting the food production necessary for the population of the area to an extreme increase in the demands of the city. This chronic paleo snowball effect was a direct catalyst for the decline and fall of the Roman Empire. Society and its economic, agricultural and political annexes could not thrive, much less maintain the “status quo”, when the usual malaria created a merry-go-round of diseases that bled the work.