Jokowi's Pride Project Helps RI Get Durian Collapse IDR 510 T











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Downstream nickel mining has brought economic benefits of up to hundreds of billions of rupiah, according to Joko Widodo's claims. Jokowi has been caught several times showing off the results of his “proud program.”

Jokowi said that the value of downstream exports has increased significantly. He once said that the value of downstream nickel exports has increased several times, from only IDR 33 trillion to IDR 510 trillion. “Now the value of our nickel exports is 34 billion dollars, from the previous 33 trillion, it has increased to around IDR 510 trillion,” Jokowi said at the inauguration of PT Indonesia BTR New Energy Material's lithium battery anode material plant in Kendal, East Java, quoted on Sunday (8/11/2024) Jokowi admits that his policy of expanding downstream by stopping nickel ore exports abroad has received opinions on the pros and cons. This includes a lawsuit filed by the European Union (EU) at the World Trade Organization (WTO). “And we lost. But I say this country is a sovereign country, national interests are everything to us. No one can dictate our orders to us,” Jokowi explained. The most important thing now, Jokowi said, is that Indonesia has started to develop the industry as a large electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. He said the dream of creating an integrated and electric vehicle ecosystem is starting to come true one by one. The first dream realized is the construction of a nickel and its derivatives smelter in Morowali, Weda Bay and elsewhere, already underway. Second, in August and September, Freeport and Amman Mineral's smelters in Sumbawa and Gresik will also produce. Third, Jokowi continued, bauxite in Mempawah, West Kalimantan, is expected to begin trial production next month. “If everything is done, the ecosystem will be built, we will be able to enter the global supply chain which will bring great added value in terms of recruitment, employment and our economic growth,” he said. Jokowi also inaugurated the lithium battery anode materials factory owned by PT Indonesia BTR New Energy Material in Kendal, East Java on Wednesday (7/7/2024). “I really appreciate the speed of building this factory. Just 10 months ago, we signed it in Beijing. The next step is that the factory is ready. This is called speed and a fast country will beat a slow country and we are now a fast country,” Jokowi said. (Emir Yanwardhan/yes) Watch the video below: Video: Burn! Jokowi stresses that he does not want to be dictated by anyone

Suddenly, Bamsoet revealed that Chinese investors wanted to invest IDR 75 trillion in Papua







