Shinclong MSMEs in Semester I-2024 Absorb 4.7 Million Workers
The Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) noted that between January and June 2024, there will be 2.4 million MSME projects with a total investment of IDR 127 trillion.
The Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) has once again provided good news. In the second half of 2024, the country's investment climate will remain favorable even as President Joko Widodo enters the end of his term. It is proven that investment realizations inside and outside the country still reach significant figures.
Referring to BKPM data regarding the realization of investments in the January-June period (Semester I) 2024, it reached IDR 829.9 trillion, an increase of 22.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023. This achievement represents 50.3 percent of the total absorption target for 2024. The workforce in this quarter was 677,623 people and 1,225,042 people in Semester I-2024.
Meanwhile, the cumulative investment realization in the second quarter of 2024 from April to June 2024 reached IDR 428.4 trillion, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to the previous period and 22.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
BKPM noted that labor absorption was dominated by domestic investment (PMDN) with an investment value of IDR 408.2 trillion and absorbing 738,202 Indonesian workers.
Meanwhile, foreign investment (PMA) made in the first half of the year amounted to IDR 421.7 trillion with a labor absorption of 486,840 people. The figure of PMA and PMDN increased by 375,861 people compared to the first half of the previous year which absorbed a workforce of 849,181 people.
If broken down by investment sub-sector, the processing (manufacturing) sector, such as basic metallurgical industry, metal products, non-machinery goods and equipment, contributed IDR 122.2 trillion. Meanwhile, the transportation, warehousing and telecommunications sectors amounted to IDR 89.2 trillion. These two sectors contributed the most to investment realization in the last six months.
BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia revealed that among these achievements, investment in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has actually provided the largest proportion of employment opportunities compared to other business sectors.
“From January to June, a total of 2.4 million projects were launched with a total investment of IDR 127 trillion. “Employment opportunities amount to 4,696,618 people,” Minister Bahlil said in a press release regarding the realization of investments for the second quarter of 2024 in Jakarta, Monday (29/7/2024).
On this occasion, the BKPM Head explained that the value of investments for MSME development was dominated by the trade and repair sector worth IDR 46.5 trillion, followed by the service sector IDR 24.8 trillion, hotels and restaurants IDR 13 trillion, and construction IDR 11.9 trillion and food crops amounting to Rp7 trillion.
Judging by the location, West Java is the province with the fastest growth in MSME investment, with a project value of IDR 22.1 trillion. However, considering the significant contribution of MSEs to labor absorption, the Ministry of Investment is encouraging banks to provide easier capital facilities.
This is because the total credit disbursed so far is IDR 6.3 trillion, of which only 18 percent has been distributed to micro, small and medium enterprises. “So, if we provide additional capital through banking facilitation, this will be the best instrument to create jobs. “Even if wages remain minimum wages,” Minister Bahlil said.
For this reason, the Ministry of Investment/BKPM team systematically encourages MSME capital. One of them is through the Regulation of the Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Number 1 of 2022 regarding the Procedures for Implementing Partnerships in the Investment Sector between Large Enterprises and MSMEs in the Regions.
Foreign investment
Even though the global economic situation has not yet recovered and is still clouded by geopolitical tensions, Indonesia remains attractive to foreign investors. So far, five countries have consistently made the largest contribution to investment realization in the first half of 2024, namely Singapore with $8.9 billion, China with $3.9 billion, Hong Kong with $3.8 billion, the United States with $2 billion, and Japan at $1.8 billion.
The highest growth in FDI realization in the second quarter of 2024 (April-June) was achieved by Singapore at $4.6 billion, China at $2 billion, Hong Kong at $1.9 billion, South Korea at $1.3 billion and the United States at $0.9 billion.
The largest FDI achievement in the second quarter of this year came from the basic metal industry, metal products, non-machinery goods and equipment sector, worth $4.4 billion. In addition, other service sectors received $1 billion; mining sector $0.9 billion; electricity, gas and water $0.9 billion; as well as chemical and pharmaceutical industry, worth $0.8 billion.
Previously, President Joko Widodo set a target for the overall investment realization in 2024 to reach IDR 1.65 trillion, while based on the strategic plan (renstra) of the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, the investment realization in 2024 was IDR 1.239.3 trillion.
Author: Kristantyo Wisnubroto
Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari
