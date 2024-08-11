RSF: Ten years of state hostility towards the press under Erdogan

Five journalists have been killed, 131 imprisoned, 77 convicted of insulting the president and hundreds prosecuted for their work, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its damning assessment of Recep Tayyip Erdoan's ten years as president.

For a decade, President Erdoan has established a hyper-presidential system that undermines press freedom and media pluralism, RSF denounces. RSF's damning findings highlight the scale of the crusade led by the man who, after winning a third term in May 2023, is expected to remain president of Turkey until 2028.

“Independent journalism is now clearly in danger of extinction due to this decade of oppression. The exploitation of the judiciary and public broadcasting, as well as the stranglehold on media ownership and regulatory institutions, have jeopardized the right to information, without which the rule of law cannot exist. Turkey must wake up from this nightmare and turn a new page. We call on the president to act quickly and carry out far-reaching reforms to protect independent journalists and ensure the right to information in the country,” the spokesperson said. RSF representative in Türkiye, Erol Nderolu.

Details of the RSF report include the following:

150 journalists attacked during Gezi protests: the beginning of impunity

Erdoğan’s authoritarian attitude and hostility toward journalists began before he came to power. When Erdoğan was prime minister, the anti-government Gezi protests in Istanbul in the spring and summer of 2013 were marked by an unprecedented surge in violence against media workers. From May to September 2013, more than 150 journalists were attacked by police with impunity in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. This repression foreshadowed the impunity that accompanied Erdoğan’s new authoritarian approach to governance. Only three journalists were compensated for the damages they suffered.

More than 85% of national media controlled by government

Erdoan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) were already very influential when he became prime minister in 2002. Erdoan then created a financial system that confiscated media outlets that struggled to repay their debts to the state and eventually handed them over to private sector companies allied with the government. Today, more than 85 percent of private national media outlets are controlled by companies that support the government or are linked to it through common strategic interests.

Erdoan's grip on the media also includes tight control over state television and radio.TRTand the National Broadcasting Council (RTK) contributed to his third victory in the presidential election in May 2023, at the end of a campaign clearly tainted bybiased media coverage.

Arrests and trials used to restrict reporting

Judicial harassment is one of the government’s favorite methods to intimidate journalists and prevent media coverage of authoritarianism, corruption, political cronyism or Kurdish issues, and to prevent investigative journalists from revealing information that could embarrass the government and its allies. Of the 131 journalists detained since Erdoan came to power in 2014, at least 40 have been convicted.

Turkey has becomeThe world's largest prison for journalistsin 2018, during the state of emergency imposed after an attempted coup in July 2016. Mass arbitrary arrests were carried out in many media outlets, including daily newspapersRepublic,Size,sgr GndemAndTime.

Judicial harassment of the media is still widespread. Media professionals are subjected to legal proceedings that result inarrestsIn recent years, we have counted among our members investigative journalists, television presenters and determined reporters such as Tolga Sardan, Merdan Yanardag, Baris Pehlivan, Abdurrahman Gk and Furkan Karabay.

The most common charges against media workers include spreading propaganda for a terrorist organization and exposing a counterterrorism official to the threat of terrorist organizations under the Terrorism Act (TMK), or insulting a public official, insulting the president and denigrating state institutions under the Criminal Code (TCK).

According to the count carried out by the information site and partner of RSFBianet.orgOver the past decade, 77 journalists have been fined or given prison sentences (in some cases suspended) for insulting the president in articles, editorials or comments published or shared on social media.

Erol Nederolu, RSF’s representative in Turkey, is a co-defendant in a criminal case that has been going on for more than eight years, alongside journalist Ahmet Nesin and human rights defender Sebnem Korur Fincanci. They are accused of propaganda in support of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for having participated in a journalistic solidarity campaign in support of the PKK.sgr Gndema pro-Kurdish newspaper that was forcibly closed under the state of emergency in 2016. Their acquittals were overturned in October 2020 after they were publicly criticized by Erdoan.

The persecution of journalists by the Erdoan administrationdoes not recognize any bordersFor years, after fleeing abroad, journalists such as Erk Acarer, Hayko Bagdat and Fehim Tastekin have been subjected to legal proceedings or administrative reprisals in connection with their journalistic work.

Can Dndar, the former editor-in-chief of the dailyRepublic(Republic), was personally threatened by Erdoan, forced into exile abroad, and sentenced in absentia to 27 and a half years in prison for a 2015 article titled “Te Erdoann yok dedii silahlar” (These are the weapons Erdoan says don’t exist). Erdoan responded: “The person who wrote this exclusive article will pay dearly. I will not let him get away with it.”

Online platforms blocked

Social media has also been censored by the Erdoan government. Instagram was made inaccessible on August 2 for such crimes, such as child abuse or drug use. This ban on access, announced without any explanation, is based on Article 8 of the Internet Law, which allows content or websites to be made inaccessible for many reasons, including “pornography,” “sale of products dangerous to health,” “incitement to suicide” or “harming the memory of the founder of the Republic Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.”

But the ban came after Instagram restricted access to Erdoan’s condolence posts over the death of Hamas leader Ismal Haniyeh. Wikipedia was blocked in Turkey for three years starting in 2017 over content and articles allegedly sympathetic to jihadist organizations in Syria. Twitter was blocked in March 2014 over audio recordings implicating Turkish politicians.

Five journalists killed

Turkish media has been spared political assassinations since the 2007 murder of Hrant Dink, an Armenian-Turkish journalist who founded and edited the bilingual weeklyCloseBut five journalists have been murdered since Erdogan became president: three Syrian journalists who fled Syria's civil war that began in 2011 and two journalists based in the cities of Bursa and Kocaeli.

When Erdogan became president in 2014, Turkey was ranked 154th out of 180 countries in RSF'sWorld Press Freedom IndexIt fell to 165th place in 2023 and ranks 158th in the 2024 index.

Key figures from Erdogan's ten years as president:

Five journalists killed

131 journalists detained (more than 48 hours), including 40 convicted

77 journalists sentenced for insulting the president

85% of national media controlled by government

Three major social media platforms blocked (Instagram, Wikipedia, Twitter)