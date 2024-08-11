Imran's 'attempts' to get NRO will not succeed, says Governor Kundi – Journal





SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that PTI founder Imran Khan is desperately seeking an NRO which will not be granted to him, adding that the KP government will not be allowed to sell the land of Mardan University.

The governor said this while speaking to the media after offering a fatha for the departed soul of Bilal Sherpao's uncle at Rana Dheri here on Friday.

Responding to a question, the governor said that Imran Khan was trying to get the NRO but his past tactics had exposed him widely.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had good relations and their coalition at the centre was working well.

Responding to a question about the KP government, he said they had not reached such a situation yet, adding that they would see if such a scenario happened in future.

Regarding the provincial government's plan to sell the properties of Mardan University and other properties of universities in the province, the governor said that no one would be able to sell even an inch of land of the universities.

Mr Kundi said that looking at the overall performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in the province, he was not satisfied as public problems had multiplied and the ruling party had failed to deliver on its promises.

He said it was clear that the PTI leadership had completely failed to meet the expectations of the people and fulfill the commitments they had made to the voters during the last 12 years of rule in the province.

Responding to a question, the governor said that the PPP has always respected the mandate of the people and worked to strengthen the democratic system in the country, making huge sacrifices for the country and its masses.

WAGE HIKE DEMANDED: Leaders of the Local Government Employees Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (LGEFKP) have demanded that the minimum wage, which was increased in the budget 2024-25 from Rs 32,000 to Rs 37,000, be implemented in letter and spirit by the provincial government.

LGEFKP chief patron Shaukat Kayani, chairman Shaukat Ali Anjum and others in a meeting demanded KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and provincial Labour Minister to implement wage hike without delay.

They said a 25 percent increase in salaries of provincial government employees and a 15 percent increase in pensions had been implemented in the province, but an increase in the minimum monthly wage of industrial and other workers had not been considered.

Trade union leaders criticised the fact that workers were not allowed to form their own unions to defend their rights, which they said was the main reason for the exploitation of workers by industrialists.

Published in Dawn, August 11, 2024

