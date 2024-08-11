Emma Bunton melts hearts as she shares rare photo of her towering son Beau, 17





Emma Bunton may not regularly share photos of her two children, but there's no denying the former Spice Girls star is one proud mum. On Saturday, the mother of two celebrated her eldest son Beau's 17th birthday, sharing two photos of the imposing teenagerIn one snap, Beau was seen covering his face while posing in a trench coat and black pants outside a posh establishment. In a second photo, the teen was on vacation, wearing a white shirt and chic striped pants. VIDEO: Emma Bunton's son Beau follows in her footsteps in rare video Sharing her love for Beau, Emma enthused: “Happy 17th birthday Beau. You are the light of our lives, making us laugh every day and teaching us along the way. We love you so much and are so proud of the young man you have become.“ Fans were mesmerised by Emma's chosen images, with one commenting: “Happy birthday @beaubuntonjones! 17, I'm gonna cry in a corner,” and a second adding: “Oh my god! Time flies. Happy birthday Beau!”, a theme echoed by many other commenters. © Instagram Beau celebrated his 17th birthday Emma Emma shares her two children with husband Jade Jones, and the couple often keeps their family life out of the spotlight, although Emma shares photos of her offspring for important reasons. To mark Breastfeeding Awareness Week, the singer shared a photo of herself snuggled up to one of her babies and explained: “Breastfeeding was a challenge at first, but like everything else when you're a mum, the tough times are a phase and they pass. © Instagram Beau is Emma's eldest child. “As we settled in for the feedings, it was all very emotional. It was amazing to feel the synchronicity with my baby and I will always cherish that moment.” WOW: Emma Bunton Is the Ultimate Boho Bride in Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos MORE: Emma Bunton shares rare photos of her baby Tate, 13, on special day: 'He's my baby, the best' Talk to GOOD MORNING! About her family, Emma shared: “As a family, we're very close and I'm lucky that they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they've taught me a lot along the way.” Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to the terms of use of HELLO! magazine. Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

