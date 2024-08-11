Politics
Najwa Shihab Banks: The challenges of the post of Minister of Social Affairs in memory of today, August 11, 2017
JAKARTA Memories of today, seven years ago, on August 11, 2017, famous Indonesian journalist Najwa Shihab dismissed the possibility that she would be appointed Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) to replace Khofifah Indar Parawansa. Najwa firmly revealed that she still loves the world of journalism.
Khofifah's election as governor of East Java left the position of social affairs minister vacant. Khofifah is the target of a cabinet reshuffle. Public opinion has also speculated that the ideal person to replace her is Najwa.
The government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has often carried out cabinet reshuffles. Take for example the first cabinet reshuffle that took place in August 2015. Jokowi first started sending signals to the public to make replacements.
The second cabinet reshuffle was the same. It took place in July 2016. Jokowi made a reshuffle not without good reasons. He emphasized the issue of efficiency and speed. According to him, ministers should work according to the objectives and concentration.
Whoever fails to achieve the target or misses it will certainly be replaced. This situation often arouses public interest. It is always curious to know which minister Jokowi considers unable to work according to the target.
The debate on the third cabinet reshuffle plan began in early 2017. Jokowi's desire to reshuffle began to be perceived by the public. Jokowi is considered to have largely thrown out the codes of the reshuffle. He again stated that his ministers must work according to the target, no matter what.
Jokowi did not hesitate to part ways with those who did not work according to the targets. Social Affairs Minister Khofifah was also one of those who entered the ministerial radar and needed to be replaced. This situation is not due to Khofifah's poor performance.
Khofifah's replacement is seen as important because he is considering running for governor of East Java in 2018. His candidacy is seen as a sign of widespread political interest if he remains a minister. The risk of working as a minister may be suboptimal.
“I always use the target. The minister never asked me, sir, it's too big a target. It's the minister's business, the target must be completed. If it's not completed, it can be replaced, can be moved, can be deleted, and other things,” Jokowi said, as quoted on the detik.com page on April 22, 2017.
Khofifah's plan to change has sparked public interest. The general assembly began to discuss who was the ideal person to succeed Khofifah as Minister of Social Affairs. Recently, the name of journalist Najwa Shihab was mentioned as a replacement for Khofifah.
Problems arise. The certainty that Najwa Shihab will be a minister does not yet exist. However, people have congratulated Najwa. They believe that Najwa will take the oath before Jokowi in the cabinet reshuffle on August 16, 2017.
Najwa also spoke on 11 August 2017. He admitted that he was surprised to learn that he was being considered as the new candidate for the post of Minister of Social Affairs. Najwa also made it clear that she did not want to become a minister. Najwa believes that she still loves the world of journalism and will be involved in it.
This statement made Najwa speculate that the social affairs minister and cabinet reshuffle would subside. Even then, there was no cabinet reshuffle in August 2017. Khofifah herself resigned in early 2018. He was later replaced by Idrus Marham.
“For a while, until this moment, I always loved a very extraordinary world of journalism. I was in WA, then in SMS, it contained all the congratulations. But honestly, I do not know where the source of the information came from. Then I was also not confirmed by the news that I had been chosen as Minister of Social Affairs.”
“I want to clarify that my arrival at the Palace has nothing to do with the reshuffle, but with my position as ambassador. After all, the issue of the reshuffle only concerns God and the president,” Najwa Shihab said, as quoted by the ANTARA page on August 11, 2017.
