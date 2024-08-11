PM Modi to commercialise 109 climate resilient crop seeds developed by ICAR, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan





Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed high-yielding, climate-resilient and biofortified crop seed varieties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute these 109 crops to farmers on Sunday morning. Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Mr Chouhan said, “Recently, 109 new varieties of crop seeds have been prepared. Our scientists have studied and developed varieties of seeds that consume less water and have high yields. I am happy to inform you that tomorrow at 11 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Me will deliver them to farmers. Mr Chouhan, listing the different varieties of seeds, said they included a rice variety that requires 30 per cent less water than usual. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office through the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Mr Modi will launch the crops at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi and also interact with farmers and scientists. The Prime Minister will launch 109 varieties of 61 crops, including 34 major crops and 27 horticultural crops. Among major crops, seeds of various cereals including millets, fodder crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre and other potential crops will be launched. Among horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers and medicinal plants will be launched, the PIB statement said. Mr Chouhan said the Prime Minister would distribute the seeds after visiting the ICAR fields. The aim is to ensure that the benefits of science and research reach farmers directly, the minister added. Mr. Chouhan also stressed that having good quality seeds is crucial to increase production and reduce costs. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, they [the ICAR scientists] “We are working on six parameters. In the era of climate change, where the temperature of the earth's surface is continuously increasing, we need seeds that adapt to climate change and can produce good results even when temperatures increase. There is a need to reduce the use of pesticides,” he said. This was Mr Chouhan's first press conference in his home state after being appointed a minister in the Union government. Mr Chouhan was appointed to Mr Modi's cabinet in June after being replaced by his younger colleague Mohan Yadav as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh last year.

