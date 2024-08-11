Politics
The right to write freely is the best defense against disinformation
|
Fake news can have consequences. Misinformation from malicious actors spread via social media has been rightly blamed for fomenting the riots that have ravaged our cities and towns this month.
This has inevitably led to calls for tighter regulation of free speech online. The Prime Minister said yesterday that the government will need to take a broader look at social media and the laws that govern it.
But as Sir Keir Starmer has acknowledged, the online world is not a lawless place. In fact, it never was. Incitement that would be illegal if it were made in a public square or on a street corner is equally illegal when it is made on X (formerly Twitter) or Telegram. Prosecutions are ongoing.
The Online Safety Act, passed last year by the then Conservative government, created new offences including sending false information with the intention of causing significant harm. Once the law is fully implemented, Ofcom will have much wider regulatory powers over social media.
When the law was passed by Parliament, measures to force online platforms to flag legal but harmful content were dropped. Labour is now questioning whether this provision should finally be enshrined in the statute books. It would be an unnecessary and retrograde measure that would stifle free speech.
The problem with vague terms like “legal but harmful” is who gets to decide what is harmful and what is not. Views on what fits into this category will undoubtedly differ.
Previous proposals would have exempted traditional media, but newspapers are increasingly consumed digitally. Who’s to say they will remain exempt? This additional legal burden would have a chilling effect on free speech. Existing laws, if properly enforced, are sufficient to combat incitement and deliberate lies.