Politics
Opinion | What Marco Polo and Matteo Ricci Can Teach China and Italy Today
Arriving in China in the sixteenth century, Ricci understood that evangelization in a country with such deep cultural foundations required an adaptive strategy. He adopted the robes of a Confucian scholar and studied Chinese literature and philosophy. He won the admiration of scholars such as Xu Guangqi and Li Zhi, and introduced European geometry, astronomy, and mechanical clocks to China. His approach demonstrated that genuine commitment and mutual respect can foster deep and lasting connections between cultures.
In the 18th century, Castiglione was called to the Qing imperial court as a painter and served under three emperors: Kangxi, Yongzheng, and Qianlong. There he studied Chinese ink painting, collaborated with Chinese artists, and combined traditional Chinese aesthetics with Italian chiaroscuro techniques. These historic exchanges laid the cultural foundations for modern diplomacy and offer important lessons.
During Melonis’ visit, the World Art Museum in Beijing hosted an exhibition on Marco Polo and the Silk Road, featuring 135 objects including manuscripts, paintings, sculptures, porcelain, textiles and glassware from Italian and Chinese institutions. The exhibition highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations, highlighting how trade, art and culture have enriched both societies.
Diplomats could draw inspiration from the trajectories of Marco Polo, Ricci and Castiglione to foster mutual understanding between cultures. This approach could help countries manage complex issues such as trade disputes and different political systems.
Italy is pushing for fairer trade relations, aiming to address a trade deficit that hit $40 billion ($43.68 billion) last year. That economic imbalance is a major concern, but it also offers an opportunity for both countries to negotiate terms that benefit their industries.
By emphasizing the importance of cultural openness and curiosity, the exhibition reminds us how cultural and interpersonal exchanges can bridge gaps.
Even as nations navigate complex economic and political relationships, shared cultural experiences can create lasting bonds and open new avenues of cooperation. International relations should not be reduced to battles for military and economic power. Diplomacy can be multifaceted, encompassing art, science, philosophy, and human relations.
By leveraging rich cultural ties and emphasizing mutually beneficial economic cooperation, countries could forge relationships that not only serve their national interests but also contribute to global stability, prosperity and sustainability.
Gerui Wang is a lecturer at Stanford University.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/world-opinion/article/3273417/what-marco-polo-and-matteo-ricci-can-teach-china-and-italy-today
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opinion | What Marco Polo and Matteo Ricci Can Teach China and Italy Today
- Use of Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' at Trump rally was 'not authorized,' reps say
- Economists explain legacy of oligarchic system during Jokowi's 10 years of leadership
- Kumar Sanu slams 'fake' video claiming he performed for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's release: 'People are trying to defame me'
- Fantasy Football 2024 Rankings, Draft Prep: QB, RB, WR, TE Picks, ADP, Cheat Sheets, Tiers of the Best NFL Draft
- The right to write freely is the best defense against disinformation
- 450 players receive cricket gear from the President
- Major Earthquake: Beware: Review Your Disaster Preparedness Carefully and Calmly
- May 9 was exaggerated, says Mehmood Khan Achakzai – Pakistan
- Singapore to work with Indonesia, ASEAN and UN to advance Myanmar peace plan
- Caroline Harvey is one of many Olympians competing at the USA Women's Hockey Festival in Lake Placid
- Everything you need to know