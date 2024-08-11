Trump campaign claims it was hacked by Iranian group





Former President Donald Trump's campaign said Saturday that it was hacked by an Iranian group in June, coinciding with President Trump's selection of a vice presidential nominee, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told NBC News.

The hack was first reported by Politico, but NBC News has not independently verified whether the hack occurred or where it originated. Politico said it began receiving emails from an anonymous account sharing internal Trump campaign documents in July.

The documents included research papers on at least two of Trump's running mates, including the eventual Republican vice presidential nominee: Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

These documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the aim of interfering with the 2024 elections and sowing chaos in our democratic process, Cheung said.

Cheung referred to a Microsoft report released Friday that said an Iranian group, this one linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, sent a spear-phishing email to a senior presidential campaign official in June.

Microsoft did not identify the targeted campaign. A Microsoft spokesperson declined to share details about the incident beyond what was written in its Friday report.

The Iranians know that President Trump will end their reign of terror, as he did during his first four years in the White House. Any media outlet or news organization that reproduces internal documents or communications is doing exactly what America’s enemies want, Cheung added.

The FBI said it was aware of the media reports but declined to comment further.

A spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said: “We do not give any credence to these reports. The Iranian government has neither the intention nor the motive to interfere in the US presidential election.”

In its article, Politico wrote that the news organization asked the anonymous sender where the documents they were leaking came from and received a response that said: “I suggest you not inquire about the provenance of these documents. Any answer to that question would compromise me and legally prevent you from publishing them.”

Representatives for Politico did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-campaign-says-was-hacked-iranian-group-rcna166098 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos