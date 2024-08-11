Indonesia's IKN birthday budget swells, Jokowi, Moeldoko say reasonable





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The August 17 ceremony planned this year in the Archipelago Capital (IKN), Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, is the first time in history. The raising of the red and white flag at IKN will be followed by a hybrid at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Since not all the supporting facilities are ready, the organizers are forced to engage in various “acrobatics” to prepare them. A colossal budget has been released to make the event a success, starting with the rental of hundreds of cars and buses, the use of 12 ASN towers, and the development of 191 hotel rooms to accommodate the guests. Jokowi: I think it is reasonable Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) understood that the budget for the celebration of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the IKN had increased. Indeed, the event was held in two locations. The other location is the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. “Yes, before there was only one, because there is a transition, so there are two. But this is not a leap. I think it is normal, reasonable, and also the budget is in the hands of the State Secretariat,” Jokowi said after the Like Festival event at the Jakarta Convention Center, Central Jakarta, Friday, August 9, 2024. Moeldoko: Rental rates for IKN needs for Indonesian Independence Day cannot be compared with the general situation. Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko said that the nominal rental rates for transportation and accommodation needs for the 79th Indonesian Independence Day in IKN, East Kalimantan cannot be compared with the general situation. “It's not about comparing the general situation 'apple to apple',” he said. For Moeldoko, the use of APBN (state budget) funds for the needs of Indonesia's national day celebrations is not costly, as long as the available funds are not used thoughtlessly and can be properly controlled. “Yes, for me, if it is for the sake of the country's birthday, then there is nothing expensive, as long as it is not used wisely, and everything can be controlled,” he said. This also includes hotel accommodation for important guests or VIPs and VVIPs during their stay at IKN in order to respond to the invitation to the ceremony on August 17, 2024. Moeldoko said that the conditions at IKN, which is under construction, are still situational and full of limitations, including accommodation. HATTA MUARABAGJA | RIRI RAHAYU | DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Pick: 9 Missions From Jokowi's Latest Task Force to Accelerate Investment in New Capital IKN Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

