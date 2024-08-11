Iran, Russia Move Forward in Creating Strategic Energy Corridor





Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji announced last week that his country would begin work on an energy corridor that will provide a direct link between Russia and IranHowever, analysts point out that geopolitical benefits for Moscow and Tehran are one of the main goals of this project. As Al-Arab According to reports, this corridor is in addition to the initial $40 billion agreement signed between four parties between Russian gas giant Gazprom and Iran's national oil company in July 2022. The deal is part of a 20-year comprehensive cooperation pact between Iran and Russia, approved by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on January 18 this year. Drilling platform at the Yarakta oil field owned by the Irkutsk Oil Company (INK) in the Irkutsk region of Russia – REUTERS/Vassily Fedosenko The new treaty on the basis of mutual relations and principles of cooperation between Iran and Russia, which spans two decades, complements many key elements of the 25-year Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement between Iran and China. According to analyst Simon Watkins, in a report published in Oil PricesThese agreements include not only A more secure trade partnership between Russia, Iran and China in oil and gasusing local currencies instead of the US dollar, but also a long-established Iranian “land bridge.” This would allow Russia to seamlessly smuggle whatever it wants (including weapons) through Iran and up to Syria’s Mediterranean coast for its key allies to use directly against Israel and indirectly against the United States. The $40 billion deal with Gazprom includes several key projects: developing the Kish and North Pars gas fields to produce more than 10 million cubic meters of gas per day; a $15 billion project to increase pressure in the South Pars gas field on the Iranian-Qatari maritime border; completing major LNG projects and building pipelines to export gas to other countries in the region; and promoting a “gas OPEC” with Russia and Iran at its core. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping – AFP/ALEXANDRE RYUMIN Russia and Iran, which hold the world's largest gas reserves, hopes that this alliance will convince Qatar to join its sphere of influence by revitalizing the Gas Exporting Countries ForumFor China, this alliance is beneficial because it guarantees long-term energy supplies and promotes renminbi trading. Since the imposition of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, LNG has gained importance as an emergency energy source, and China has managed to secure most of its production under long-term contracts. Furthermore, Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged oil and gas trade between Middle Eastern countries and China to be conducted in renminbi.rather than the US dollar, strengthening its geopolitical and economic position. This approach was discussed at high-level meetings in January 2022 between Chinese officials and foreign ministers of several Gulf countries. Thousands of AK-47 assault rifles seized from fishing boat transiting Iran-Yemen shipping route – PHOTO/US NAVY CENTRAL COMMAND/via REUTERS The new energy corridor has not only economic but also geopolitical implications, strengthening a strategic alliance and Challenging American Influence in the Middle EastWith a heavy Russian military presence in Syria and support for infrastructure projects in Iraq and China, the corridor also serves as a means to increase arms deliveries and provoke conflict in the region. The creation of this “land bridge” will allow Iran and Russia to significantly increase their arms deliveries to southern Lebanon and the Golan Heights region of Syria, with the aim of destabilizing the region and drawing the United States and its allies into a new conflict.

