Resigning as Golkar chairman, Airlangga thanks Jokowi, Luhut et al











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Airlangga Hartarto has officially resigned as the General Chairman of the Golkar Party. The Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs said the resignation was after careful consideration and to maintain the integrity of the Golkar Party to ensure stability in the government transition that will take place in the near future. “By saying Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, and based on the guidance of God Almighty, I hereby declare my resignation as the General Chairman of the DPP Golkar Party. This resignation is effective from yesterday evening, i.e. Saturday, August 10, 2024,” Airlangga said in his statement, Sunday (11/8/2024). In addition, the DPP of the Golkar Party will immediately prepare an organizational mechanism in accordance with the provisions of the organization's applicable AD/ART. All these processes will be conducted in a peaceful, orderly manner and in accordance with the dignity of the Golkar Party. “We must preserve and develop democracy continuously. And political parties are the main pillars of our democracy. Indonesia is a big country. We must ensure that our democracy continues from one generation to another,” Airlangga said. He said that the achievements of the Golkar Party so far have become the main force of Indonesian democracy. For 60 years, we have proven all of this. In the 2024 parliamentary elections, Golkar jointly increased our party's achievements by winning 102 seats in the DPR RI, as well as hundreds or even thousands of parliamentary seats at various levels of government from Sabang to Merauke. In the last presidential election, Golkar also contributed significantly to the victory of the duo Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, both of whom will continue to lead the country for the next five years. “As an individual, together with my entire family, from the bottom of my heart, I express my sincere thanks to so many people who have collaborated and contributed to growing the party we love together. I am sure that all the achievements we have made together so far, “will continue to be even better,” Airlangga said. “In particular, I would like to thank President Joko Widodo and Vice President Kiai Haji Maruf Amin. Likewise, I would like to express my thanks to President-elect Mr. Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Mas Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” he continued. Not to forget, thanks were also expressed to the seniors of Golkar, especially Jusuf Kalla, Aburizal Bakrie, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Akbar Tanjung, Agung Laksono and Muhamad Hatta. I also expressed a thousand thanks for the cooperation, support and guidance extended to us. “To the leadership of the DPP Golkar Party, as well as all our party leaders at the provincial, municipal and district levels, I am confident that we can continue to maintain the strength and continuity of the Golkar Party. “This is the only thing I can express my deep gratitude to at a time like this,” Airlangga said. (Damiana cuts Emeria/haa) Watch the video below: Video: Airlangga's Full Statement on Resignation as Golkar Chairman

