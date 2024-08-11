Brexit: Davis's downsides this week

Many of us older people had given up on the idea that Britain would ever have serious, competent prime ministers again. Keir Starmer has at least given us hope. His handling of the violence that erupted in many towns and cities across the country last week following the horrific deaths of three children in Southport was exemplary and widely praised.

Unlike his recent predecessors, he did not just act as prime minister, but showed real decisive leadership when necessary. He took on the far right and won.

He was fortunate that his first real crisis came in an area he knew well, the criminal justice system, and that his political opponents struggled to find the words to condemn their own raging supporters. Nigel Farage’s net popularity rating and his ambitions to lead the Conservatives took a hard hit. He is now viewed positively only among Reform UK Ltds 2024 voters, demonstrating how narrow his base is. He has fallen to -4 among Brexit voters and -27 among Conservative 2024 voters.

The relentless impact of Brexit

Here in the bunker we continue to see declines with 10 more added this week.

We noted that Boris Johnson's former economic adviser and staunch Brexit supporter Gerard Lyons wrote an article for CapX (Unraveling Brexit has wont solve the UKgrowth problem), based on its own short article published by the Center for Political Studies.

Lyons is one of a small group of economists who believed that leaving the EU would be good for the UK, but he now feels it necessary to defend Brexit in light of the evidence, which increasingly shows that he is on the wrong side of the coin. At least he now admits that the idea that Brexit has made Britain worse off is debatable. And he reminds us that he warned repeatedly before the referendum that Brexit would be an economic shock.

He criticises some Brexit supporters who presented it as a panacea and gave the impression that it would transform the country's destiny overnight.

His memory is as bad as his judgment. a piece For The standard In April 2016, he listed some of the many arguments for Brexit. But he did not cite any of the arguments against Brexit, nor any shocks, caveats or warnings of any kind. And he was the cheerleader for suggesting that with Brexit, people would suddenly face lower food prices, as we would with world prices.

Suddenly? Overnight? No wonder he feels the need to rewrite history.

Today, with the help of his pro-Brexit economic friends, he can only suggest that we need to focus on the domestic policy levers that can be pulled in Britain to boost our competitiveness.

Unfortunately, after eight years, he still can't tell us what it is.

Two days after its last article was published, CapX published one by Stephen Webb: How to cut EU food bureaucracy. Irony huh?

Lyons is the chief economic strategist at Netwealth Investments, so if you have anything invested with them, now might be a good time to review your options.

The disadvantages of Brexit

The negative consequences of Brexit this week bring the total to 1,926.

Immigration

Home Office data shows that visa applications have fallen dramatically, particularly from foreign countries. Students down by a third so far this year. This is reported by Tthe Times Higher Education (formerly the Times Higher Education Supplement).

Mark Corbett, head of policy and networks at London Higher, a body representing London's universities and colleges, said the cuts could cost the sector £1bn in revenue next year. They will undoubtedly set off alarm bells and could have serious implications for the diversity and financial health of UK universities, he added.

On the same figures, The Times According to think tank the Oxford University Migration Observatory, the drop in visa numbers also means the UK's health and social care sector is facing difficulties. potential recruitment problems. Ben Brindle, a researcher at the Observatory, said: “If the drop in health and care visas is due to people backing out of applying because of new rules, rather than a drop in demand, it could signal further workforce issues in the health and care sector.”

Health

An 81-year-old grandmother from Buckinghamshire has warned that Brexit has cut off its crucial supply of creon enzyme capsules Patricia Cope says she needs to digest food because her pancreas is unable to produce protein naturally.

We can't apply for a licence to manufacture these drugs in this country because now that we've left, they won't give us a licence. I don't remember hearing anything like that when we were in the EU, I'm sure it's because of Brexit. Now that we've left, we're last in line for everything.

Trade

The business confidence outlook for Q2 2024, conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) Insights Unit, a survey of just under 2,000 UK SME exporters, is expected to paint a bleak picture. Most SME exporters (52%) report overseas stagnant sales and 21% are reporting a decreaseWilliam Bain, head of trade policy at the BCC, said: “Our research shows the government will have its work cut out for it in trying to revitalise UK exports as they continue to underperform.”

As many farmers warned at the time, red meat imports from Australia under the 2023 free trade deal have already increased by 500%, according to Food manufacturing Stephen Edwards, chief commercial officer of industry body Meat & Livestock Australia, said: “Where we have seen a steady increase in UK-Australian trade in red meat, we are very much where we want to be a year after the free trade agreement comes into force.”

THE Independent reports that the National Institute for Economic and Social Research has claimed that the uncertainty of Brexit, along with the effects of lockdown and the Covid pandemic, have caused UK growth and productivity will lag.

He added that Brexit had contributed to a loss of confidence in Britain as an investment destination, and that renegotiating Johnson's Brexit deal could have a serious positive impact on the recovery of the faltering British economy.

Culture/Sport

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has lamented the post-Brexit red tape that delayed the arrival of Nigerian winger Meshack Ubochioma from Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg in July by several weeks.

Goodwin told his local newspaper: The visa process after the The Brexit Carnage This means that it is difficult to bring these players from European teams to our country. This case is dragging on. We have done everything we can with our lawyers, but we are dealing with people who are in foreign countries. It is not as high a priority for them as it is for us!

Borders

Border problems continue to plague UK importers. The Grocer The magazine reports that among the many border issues raised by the SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) certification working group in a letter to new Defra secretary Steve Reed, the most prominent remains the Common Use Charge (CUC), a fixed fee for checks on goods entering Britain via the port of Dover and the Eurotunnel.

The CUC has a disproportionate impact on small businesses. It would be more acceptable, it is suggested, if the checks were actually carried out. According to several traders, Border agents let entire trucks in without checking themto avoid further queues and delays.

And the lack of laboratory testing capacity in the UK means that some imported foods arriving at UK border control posts are, surprisingly, sent back to Europe for testing. You can't make this up. The SPS Certification Working Group, which represents 30 trade bodies involved in the UK's food supply, has written to the government to warn that its members are aware that some imported food samples are being sent to countries such as Germany for testing before they can be released at the border.

Transportation

Our final inconvenience this week concerns British airlines having to send their planes to the US for slower and more expensive maintenance and repairs rather than to Europe. because of post-Brexit rules.

After a two-year grace period that ended in 2023, UK-registered aircraft can no longer be legally repaired at EU-approved facilities because there is no agreement between the UK and the EU. British companies have instead flown planes thousands of miles across the Atlantic to the US, which has a mutual recognition agreement for aeronautical engineering with the UK.

According to cargo airline One Air, a simple maintenance check in Germany used to take a week and cost about $164,000. In the United States, it now takes two weeks and costs $203,000.

So much for the benefits of Brexit. Like many other things, it’s the same, except it costs more and takes longer. No wonder we’re lagging behind in terms of productivity.

