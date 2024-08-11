Jokowi leaves to take up his post at IKN, Pratikno-Bahlil accompanies him







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid a working visit to the province of East Kalimantan (Kaltim). Jokowi will come back go to work in the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN). Based on written information from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi and his entourage took off from the Indonesian Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, aboard the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 at around 14:00 WIB, Sunday (10/11/2024). Upon arrival at Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport, Balikpapan City, East Kalimantan Province, Jokowi will fly directly to the archipelago capital (IKN) in the northern regency of Penajam Paser, using the Indonesian Air Force's Super Puma helicopter. Jokowi will spend the night at IKN to continue his activities the next day. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “The President will return to his office at IKN in the coming days. It is expected that the President will hold the first plenary meeting of the cabinet at IKN and lay the foundation stone (revolutionary) a number of supporting infrastructures for the IKN,” said the deputy in charge of protocol, press and media of the presidential secretariat, Yusuf Permana, in a written statement. Also accompanying Jokowi on the flight to East Kalimantan Province were State Minister Pratikno, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Deputy Head of the National Land (ATR/BPN), who is also Deputy Head of the IKN Authority Raja Juli Antoni, Military Secretary to the President Maj. Gen. TNI Rudy Saladin, Commander of Paspampres Maj. Gen. TNI Achiruddin, and Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Mr. Yusuf Permana. Meanwhile, President Jokowi's departure was seen at the Halim Perdanakusuma TNI AU Jakarta Base, namely Pangdam Jaya TNI Major General Mohamad Hasan, Metro Jaya Police Chief, Inspector General Pol. Karyoto, Pangkoopsud I Marshal TNI Mohammad Nurdin and Danlanud Halim Perdanakusuma Marshal TNI Destianto Nugroho Utomo. (knv/gbr)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7484322/jokowi-bertolak-ngantor-ke-ikn-pratikno-bahlil-mendampingi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos