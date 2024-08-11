Türkiye inaugurates Çukurova International Airport





ADANA Trkiyes' 58th airport, Ukurova International Airport, was inaugurated in the southern province of Mersin on August 10, in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Besides passenger transportation, the airport will also have a multiplier effect on the region's exports, Erdoan said, noting that it will create 3,000 jobs. “We will send products from industrial and commercial zones such as Mersin Port, Mersin and Adana Organized Industrial Zones, Iskenderun Bay Industrial Facilities and Yumurtalk Free Zone to the whole world via here,” he added. Agricultural products produced in the Ukurova region will now be easily delivered to customers without delay, while the airport will facilitate access for businesses to wider markets, according to the president. They have invested heavily in airport transportation over the past 22 years, Erdoan said, noting that the number of active airports has increased from 26 to 58 during this period and they aim to increase this number to 61 by 2053. Ukurova Airport was developed under a build-operate-transfer programme with a total investment of EUR 244.5 million. The airport's rental income is expected to amount to 297.1 million euros over 25 years. The airport, which has an annual capacity of 9 million passengers with a terminal area of ​​110,000 square meters, is also expected to boost tourism activity in the region. Its main runway is 3,500 meters long and 60 meters wide, while the airport's apron has a capacity of 48 aircraft.

