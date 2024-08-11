Celebrating Indonesian Independence Day at IKN, DPR Asks Government for Clarification











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Guspardi Gaus, a member of Commission II of the DPR RI, asked the government to clarify the costs of the 79th Indonesian Independence Day which is planned to be held at the IKN. It was later revealed that the government had spent a lot of money to hold the ceremony in the Indonesian capital. “Do not let the public think that the government seems insensitive to the difficult economic situation of the community, as it is reported that the government has rented about 1,000 cars and hundreds of luxury hotel rooms for guests to celebrate the 79th Indonesian Independence Day at IKN,” Guspardi said in his statement, quoted on Sunday (8/11/2024). Amidst the unfavorable economic situation, the facilities provided by the government to state guests during the celebration of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia have certainly not escaped the public's attention. In addition, the car and hotel room rentals offered are reportedly much higher, even several times higher than the usual rentals. This legislator from West SumatraHe believes that the measures taken by hotels and car rental service providers to increase rates are also not good as they will cause social jealousy within the community. Therefore, this is definitely something that is not conducive, it seems that hotels and car rental service providers are taking advantage of the moment to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia in IKN because there are no competitors. The government should not just accept offers that are only for ceremonies. “In addition, there are still many people who are haunted by difficult economic conditions, and even meeting the needs of daily life is very difficult,” concluded DPR member RI Baleg. Previously, the government had asked the public to understand the conditions for increasing vehicle rental and accommodation rates for the 79th Indonesian Independence Day activities in the archipelago's capital on August 17, 2024. This followed the announcement that the government was renting hundreds of hotel rooms worth at least IDR 4.8 million per room, as well as vehicle rentals of up to 1,000 vehicles with an estimated value of at least IDR 2.5 million per day for Fortuner type vehicles and IDR 25 million per day for Alphard. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the budget for holding the 79th Indonesian Independence Day ceremony naturally increased because it was held in two locations. The Indonesian Independence Ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace, the capital of the archipelago (IKN), East Kalimantan and in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. The independence ceremony proceedings will be held at IKN while in Jakarta it will be held in a hybrid manner. “Yes, before it was only in one place, this is because there was a transition so that it became in two places, but it is not a jump that I thought… this is normal, and the budget is also at the Ministry of State Secretariat,” Jokowi said after the presentation event of the TORA SK submission and EXPO. LIKE 2 festival, at the Jakarta Convention Center, Friday (9/8/2024). (haa/haa) Watch the video below: Video: Hot air temperature at IKN attracts attention of air conditioning system manufacturers



