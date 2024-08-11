Modi offers all possible help to landslide-hit Wayanad residents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Centre would provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation efforts in landslide-affected areas of Wayanad district in Kerala.

Chairing a review meeting at the Wayanad Collector's Office after visiting landslide-hit villages, Mr Modi said support to the disaster victims was the need of the hour and funds would not be a constraint. The Centre would stand with the Kerala government to help those who lost everything in the disaster, he said.

“This disaster in Wayanad is not an ordinary one. The dreams of thousands of families have been shattered. I have seen the situation on the ground. I have met the victims in the relief camps who have faced this disaster. I have also met the injured patients,” he added.

Mr Modi also undertook an aerial survey of the areas affected by the landslides, which killed 239 people. More than 130 people are still missing.

Will answer all requests

Mr Modi said the Union government would do everything possible to meet all the demands of the state government. He said when he was informed about the landslides, a state minister was sent to the state to assess the gravity of the situation. Teams of NDRF, Army and Air Force have also been deployed for rescue and relief operations. I had spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the morning the incident took place and assured him of all possible help at the earliest, Mr Modi said. All central government agencies have been mobilised immediately, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with landslide survivors at a relief camp in Wayanad on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

“I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We all stand in solidarity with them. The state and Union governments will ensure that no work is hampered due to lack of money,” the Prime Minister added.

“I have seen and experienced a disaster very closely about 47 years ago when a dam in Morbi, Gujarat was destroyed due to heavy rains and Morbi town was flooded. More than 2,500 people died in the disaster. I stayed there for about six months as a volunteer. I can understand these circumstances and I assure you that the country and the Indian government will leave no stone unturned,” Modi added.

Mr Modi arrived in Wayanad in an Indian Air Force helicopter around 12:15 pm along with Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi. They undertook an aerial survey of landslide-ravaged villages in Meppadi panchayat such as Punchirimattom, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. He spent about 50 minutes in the affected area.

Mr Modi landed at a temporary helipad at SKMJ Higher Secondary School around 1 pm and left for Chooralmala by road. After covering nearly 26 km, Mr Modi reached the zero point on foot and inspected the collapsed school at Vellarmala from a safe distance.

The NDRF used a map to explain its search and rescue operations to Mr Modi. Chief Secretary V Venu and ADGP AR Ajith Kumar briefed him on the situation. He interacted with Army and NDRF personnel after visiting the Bailey bridge built by the Army to provide a vital link for emergency responders to reach landslide-hit Mundakkai across the Iruvanjipuzha river.

The Prime Minister then visited the relief camp at St. Joseph School in Meppadi around 2:40 pm and met 12 survivors, including two orphaned students. He spent nearly 50 minutes there.

Mr Modi then arrived at Dr Moopens Medical College in Rippon around 3.40pm and spent nearly 20 minutes with six people, who were seriously injured in the landslides.

Mr Modi left for Kannur airport around 5 pm after attending the review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate.