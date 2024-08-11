Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch 109 climate-sensitive, nutrient-rich crop varieties on August 11





Last updated: August 10, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

Dinakara Adiga and his team developed the Nethra-Jumbo 1 Hybrid. These cultures will be inaugurated at Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a total of 109 improved, climate-sensitive and nutrient-rich varieties of various annual and horticultural crops on August 11. These crops will be inaugurated at Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex, New Delhi. The horticultural crops mainly include fruits, vegetables, ornamental, aromatic, plantation and medicinal plants. According to Local 18 Kannada, among these crops, there are 2 hybrids of cashew developed at the Directorate of Cashew Research, Putturs. 2 varieties of coconut and cocoa developed by ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) are also included in these 109 nutrient-rich varieties. This special programme is being organised as part of the event marking the completion of 100 days of the 3rd term of the central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the hybrid varieties Nethra-Jumbo 1 and Nethra Ganga 1. About Nethra-Jumbo 1 Hybrid DCR Puttur director Dinakara Adiga and his team have developed the hybrid variety Nethra-Jumbo 1. This variety helps to reduce labour costs considerably. This variety has nuts weighing 12 grams and more than 90 percent are of the same size. By processing 100 kg of these nuts, people can get 29 to 30 kilograms of kernel (the part inside the shell). This hybrid also has a higher quality kernel (W130) than the existing export standard of W180 quality. Moreover, the hybrid variety Nethra-Jumbo 1 saves Rs 16,000 on labour costs for sowing the seeds for a yield of one tonne. Moreover, at the current market price, the large-sized seeds fetch around Rs 10,000 more per tonne. A total additional profit of Rs 26,000 per tonne will be available to the growers and their pulp can also be peeled easily. The labour cost of Nethra-Jumbo 1 Hybrid is also saved in the factory. About Nethra Ganga 1 Hybrid Former in-charge director Gangadhara Nayak and his team had developed the hybrid Nethra Ganga 1. This variety produces large nuts (12-13 grams) and is also a cluster variety with good yield. The hybrid Nethra Ganga 1 starts flowering a few years after planting and produces flowers and nuts for a longer period (December to April). This variety is suitable for cultivation in a strong compact system as it responds well to tillage (preparation of soil for growing crops). News Desk The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who analyse the most important events happening in India and abroad. …Learn more

