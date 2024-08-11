Politics
The West is less afraid of China's anger and its ties with Taiwan are getting closer
When Russia invaded Ukraine, the international community was convinced that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would watch with great interest how the invasion would unfold. At the same time, China is extending its threat to self-ruled Taiwan, according to China experts Ardi Bouwers and Xiaoxue Martin. China's continued pressure on the island is stirring fear in the West.
“Xi is of course watching very closely what is happening between Russia and Ukraine,” says Martin, a China researcher at the Clingendael Institute. “Especially the reaction of other countries, such as the swift sanctions from the EU and the US.” If they had been slower to do so, it would have been factored into the supreme leader's calculations in Zhongnanhai, his office and residence in the Forbidden City in Beijing.
Calmer waters
According to Martin, relations between China and Taiwan have since entered calmer waters. “The Taiwanese presidential election in January was an exciting time,” Martin says. Then the Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent planes and ships to Taiwan to warn it that it needed to choose the right candidate.
But in the end, the people chose William Lai of the People's Democratic Party, who is seen as too pro-independence in Beijing and is exactly the person they didn't want there. “We've already seen in the last two elections that China's military pressure is counterproductive,” Martin says. “It actually reinforces the people's belief that they don't want to be part of China.”
According to a recent poll of Taiwanese, 80% prefer the status quo, in which democracy functions de facto independently but is seen in the international community as a renegade province of mainland China.
Constant pressure
But rest is not the same as no tension, Martin warns. “There are constant cyberattacks against Taiwan from China,” the China researcher said. “Psychological warfare and especially the exclusion of Taiwan, for example, from international organizations have a major impact.”
To see this, just turn on the television. For example, Taiwan is participating in the Paris Olympics under the name “Chinese Taipei.” As countries tried to combat the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, China blocked Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization.
Acknowledgement
China's political power and money are the reason why only 12 countries in the world recognize Taiwan. “A lot of countries, especially smaller ones, defected to China because they were offered attractive investments,” says Bouwers, a sinologist affiliated with the consultancy The China Circle.
The other 180 countries have official ties with Xi's People's Republic of China. And according to Bouwers, that's not going to change.
“However, you see that something is changing in the mood,” Bouwers said. “More and more countries want Taiwan to be an official discussion partner. This is also visible in the inter-parliamentary group IPAC, whose representatives from Europe and the Netherlands recently visited Taiwan. So there is a slightly more assertive pro-Taiwan attitude. It seems that we are less afraid of China's anger.”
Dutch interests
The Netherlands is also taking “very modest steps” to try to counterbalance China, Bouwers said. “We recently renamed our Dutch trade representation in Taiwan to the Dutch Office in Taiwan.”
Small gestures to protect big interests, Martin says. Some of the world's most important trade routes surround the island. “Research shows that disrupting this would cause damage to the global economy of $2 trillion, or €2 trillion.”
“The chip industry in Taiwan is crucial, especially for the Netherlands,” says Martin. “Many of the ASML machines we manufacture in the Netherlands are sent to Taiwan to TSMC, the only company that can manufacture the most advanced semiconductors. So the island is one of our major customers.”
A Chinese invasion
These and other European business interests could be a reason why the continent is staying on the sidelines in a potential conflict between the continent and the island. “Unlike Ukraine, Taiwan is far away from us,” Bouwers said. But the Europeans are also trying to provide a counterbalance, without achieving a complete break with China. “We don't want to let the Chinese eat our bread,” Bouwers said.
The United States is making a different decision, Martin believes. “Democrats and Republicans seem to support Taiwan,” Martin says. “And President Biden has indicated four times that he would help the island if it were attacked.” This appears to be a shift from the previous position of “strategic ambiguity,” in which the United States recognized China but provided Taiwan with weapons for self-defense. “But when the White House found itself in a media storm afterward, it kept repeating that the policy was still the same.”
The salami technique
With this tactic, the US is trying to prevent China from taking over the island. “At the same time, you see that China is currently studying and practicing how Taiwan can be encircled, to put a kind of noose around the island,” Bouwers said. “A direct invasion of Taiwan is very difficult because of the natural barriers. So this would be a much more attractive way to pinch the country and allow China to impose its will.”
China is not only active around Taiwan, but also in the South China Sea. “They use a salami technique there,” says Bouwers. “Every time, they cut a slice of salami and take it. And if you don't show a little courage, it ultimately means losing the whole sausage.”
Silicone shield
Bouwers is not entirely sure that Taiwan's semiconductor industry offers a guarantee of international support. “There are actually two theories,” she says. On the one hand, the importance of the industry provides a shield against the risk of a Chinese attack. “You hear that a lot in Taiwan.”
“But it is also a form of wishful thinking,” the sinologist explains. “The industry could also be a target, which could make China even more reluctant to retake the island.”
