



Nusantara, East Kalimantan (ANTARA) – A helicopter carrying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage arrived at the heliport in Indonesia's new capital Nusantara, East Kalimantan, at around 5:50 p.m. local time on Sunday. The president was welcomed by the acting head of the Nusantara City Authority (OIKN) and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono, as well as several senior local police and military officials. From the heliport, President Jokowi headed to the Nusantara State Palace by car. As previously confirmed by Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Jokowi will hold the Onward Indonesia cabinet meeting at Garuda Palace on Monday (August 12). To this end, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin arrived in the new capital on Sunday afternoon while in the evening, he is expected to attend a gala dinner with the president and several ministers at the Nusantara Ceremonial Square in the National Axis area, according to a statement from the vice president's secretariat. After attending a cabinet meeting on Monday, Vice President Amin Dada is expected to break ground on the vice presidential palace construction project around 11 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, Hadimuljono had earlier said that President Jokowi would stay in the new capital until August 13 and return to Jakarta on August 14. During his stay in Nusantara, the head of state is expected to lay the foundation stone for five projects, including the BCA Bank office, Indogrosir and Swiss-Belhotel, he said. Related News: Former Presidents to be Invited to Independence Day Ceremony at IKN Related News: President Jokowi Inspects Nusantara Hotel's Readiness Translator: Rangga PAJ, Rahmad Nasution

Editor-in-Chief: Tia Mutiasari

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/322023/cabinet-meeting-president-jokowi-arrives-in-nusantara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos