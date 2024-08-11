Politics
Labour Party criticised after abandoning rail plan
A councillor has hit out at Labour's plans to scrap infrastructure projects across the country, saying the party “doesn't care about rural communities”.
The government said there was a “lack of openness with the public” about the status of projects, including the plan to restore services between Stoke-on-Trent and the town of Leek on the Staffordshire moors.
The line was disrupted and fell into disrepair after the infamous Beeching cuts of the 1960s and 1970s, which saw rail lines close across the country. The line was due to reopen as part of a round of local transport spending in the Midlands and North following the abandonment of the HS2 link between Birmingham and Manchester, but this project has now been cancelled.
Staffordshire Moorlands Conservative councillor for Brown Edge and Endon, Joe Porter, criticised Labour's plans, saying the line would have brought many benefits to the rural area.
Councillor Porter criticised Labour's abandonment of the plans
Google Maps/Submitted
He told GB News: “To be honest I wasn't shocked that Labour did this. It's not a priority for them. The local group kept talking about wanting a cycle lane and bus routes, which I support.”
“But the Leek-Stoke line, the reason I pushed for it is that the Staffordshire Moors is one of the few places in the country that doesn’t have an open railway station and we’re missing out on something in the local economy. You’ve got an open station, it means that freight and major infrastructure can easily move goods into the area.
“It’s good for tourism because it helps attract people to the moors and the wider Peak District. It’s also good for the environment because it reduces carbon emissions and gets cars off the road. HGVs are off the road because in our area we have cement works and other large industrial sites that require HGVs to transport goods. If you can use a railway line, that’s more practical.
“In Endon we have quite a significant disused railway station which closed many years ago and it would have been really nice to have that station reopened as a local tourist attraction and it would have been a great deal for places like the local tea room and places like that. I’m really disappointed that it’s not happening because a lot of hard work has gone into it.”
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
Colour lithograph of Leek Station circa 1840
SSPL/Getty Images
Karen Bradley, MP for Staffordshire Moorlands, told The People's Channel: “I was extremely disappointed to hear the Chancellor's statement that the Transport Secretary would 'cancel your railway restoration programme' along with many other transport infrastructure projects 'with individual projects to be assessed as part of his review'.
“We have shown that the Leek to Stoke line is economically viable and would bring great benefits to the Moorlands. I will continue to lobby and fight for the line to be restored.”
Councillor Porter added: “The last Conservative government had a plan that was championed by all three prime ministers, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, and that was to restore our railways.
“There were a lot of Red Wall constituencies and rural areas that had their local railway lines closed during the Beeching Labour cuts in the 1970s and since then many of those areas have missed out on a lot of economic opportunities because of the lack of those rail links and the Moorlands is one of those areas.”
Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State and Staffordshire Moorlands MP Karen Bradley welcomed the plans.
Pennsylvania
The disused Endon railway station
Google Maps
Councillor Porter also accused the government of “neglecting” rural communities. He added: “Clearly the new government has decided that rural areas in small towns are not a priority for them. It's clear they care more about the big cities and the big towns than they do about the small villages. They're neglecting those people.”
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “The financial legacy this government has been handed is extremely difficult to manage. The previous administration left a $22 billion public spending deficit this year alone, of which $2.9 billion is unfunded transport commitments.
“Communities across the country have been given hope for new transportation infrastructure, with no plans or funds to deliver it. This government will not make that mistake. This government will rebuild our economic foundations while restoring transparency and public trust.
“In recent weeks, I have seen the gap between the programs promised and the funds available to implement them. There has been a lack of transparency to the public about the status of programs – some of them were cancelled or suspended by the previous government, without adequate communication with the public.
“As the Chancellor has indicated to Parliament, I am commissioning an internal review of the DfT's capital spending portfolio. We will bring in external expertise and move quickly to make recommendations on current and future programmes.”
