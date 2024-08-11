Labour Party criticised after abandoning rail plan

A councillor has hit out at Labour's plans to scrap infrastructure projects across the country, saying the party “doesn't care about rural communities”.

The government said there was a “lack of openness with the public” about the status of projects, including the plan to restore services between Stoke-on-Trent and the town of Leek on the Staffordshire moors.

The line was disrupted and fell into disrepair after the infamous Beeching cuts of the 1960s and 1970s, which saw rail lines close across the country. The line was due to reopen as part of a round of local transport spending in the Midlands and North following the abandonment of the HS2 link between Birmingham and Manchester, but this project has now been cancelled. Staffordshire Moorlands Conservative councillor for Brown Edge and Endon, Joe Porter, criticised Labour's plans, saying the line would have brought many benefits to the rural area.

Councillor Porter criticised Labour's abandonment of the plans Google Maps/Submitted

He told GB News: “To be honest I wasn't shocked that Labour did this. It's not a priority for them. The local group kept talking about wanting a cycle lane and bus routes, which I support.” “But the Leek-Stoke line, the reason I pushed for it is that the Staffordshire Moors is one of the few places in the country that doesn’t have an open railway station and we’re missing out on something in the local economy. You’ve got an open station, it means that freight and major infrastructure can easily move goods into the area. “It’s good for tourism because it helps attract people to the moors and the wider Peak District. It’s also good for the environment because it reduces carbon emissions and gets cars off the road. HGVs are off the road because in our area we have cement works and other large industrial sites that require HGVs to transport goods. If you can use a railway line, that’s more practical. “In Endon we have quite a significant disused railway station which closed many years ago and it would have been really nice to have that station reopened as a local tourist attraction and it would have been a great deal for places like the local tea room and places like that. I’m really disappointed that it’s not happening because a lot of hard work has gone into it.” LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Colour lithograph of Leek Station circa 1840 SSPL/Getty Images

Karen Bradley, MP for Staffordshire Moorlands, told The People's Channel: “I was extremely disappointed to hear the Chancellor's statement that the Transport Secretary would 'cancel your railway restoration programme' along with many other transport infrastructure projects 'with individual projects to be assessed as part of his review'. “We have shown that the Leek to Stoke line is economically viable and would bring great benefits to the Moorlands. I will continue to lobby and fight for the line to be restored.” Councillor Porter added: “The last Conservative government had a plan that was championed by all three prime ministers, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, and that was to restore our railways. “There were a lot of Red Wall constituencies and rural areas that had their local railway lines closed during the Beeching Labour cuts in the 1970s and since then many of those areas have missed out on a lot of economic opportunities because of the lack of those rail links and the Moorlands is one of those areas.”

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State and Staffordshire Moorlands MP Karen Bradley welcomed the plans. Pennsylvania

The disused Endon railway station Google Maps