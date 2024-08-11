Politics
China's Plan in Maduro's Corrupt Venezuela: Thwarting US Plans
China's timing was impeccable.
As soon as Nicolás Maduro declared victory in Venezuela's July 28 elections, China I congratulated him on the smooth running of the presidential election and his successful victory.
The elections were obviously not easy.
The vote was marred by allegations of widespread voter fraud, which led to massive protests in Venezuela.
The United States, like most Latin American countries, rejected Maduro's claim of victory.
Not China.
As votes were still being counted, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Maduro on his victory.
Xi Jinping pledged that China would “firmly support Venezuela's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, national dignity and social stability, as well as its just cause of opposing foreign interference.”
Some analysts say that China, in supporting Maduro, simply wants protect its $60 billion investment in Venezuela, as well as ensuring continued access to the country's oil.
It is true that nearly half of all Chinese loans to Latin America and the Caribbean have gone to Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves.
However, the rise of socialism in Venezuela under Hugo Chavez and now Maduro has led to the collapse of the state-controlled oil industry.
Oil production has fallen to a quarter of what it once was, and Venezuela's GDP has followed suit.
Venezuela defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2017 and suspended all loan repayments to its creditors, including China, in 2020.
It has repeatedly shown great intransigence towards China, seeking to delay its payments even further.
If China were primarily concerned with recouping its huge investment in Venezuela, it would back Maduro's more market-oriented opponent, Edmundo Gonzalez.
The end of radical socialism would revive economic growth, allow foreign companies to restore oil production and enable the country to repay its foreign loans, including those to China.
Instead, the CCP continues to vocally support a corrupt, socialist-minded autocrat who stole the recent election, even though this makes it increasingly unlikely that China will ever recoup its $60 billion investment.
But for Maduro's Chinese communist supporters, revenge is not just about dollars and cents.
China is constantly looking for strategic allies: countries led by socialist, communist or authoritarian leaders who will support the CCP on the world stage.
And in Venezuela, they found one.
When Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez, came to power, the CCP quickly recognized a kinship.
Chavez viewed Fidel Castro as a father figure and believed that Cuba's problems stemmed not from communism, but from the U.S. embargo.
As a bonus, Chavez liked to quote Mao's Little Red Book, and sought to establish Maoist-style popular communes in Venezuela to create new socialist men and women.
He even went on national television to read aloud a 1950s propaganda tract titled Inside a People's Commune: Chiliying Report (apparently without realizing that Mao's failed experiment in collectivization cost 45 million lives).
Reading these lines, China quickly declared Venezuela as its new strategic partner.
His goal was to reproduce in South America what he already had in Cuba under Castro: a communist stronghold allied with China and hostile to the United States.
Since Chavez's death, Maduro has remained in China's good graces, voting with it at the UN and supporting its territorial claims.
He has declared Taiwan an inalienable province of China, endorsed its claim to the South China Sea and supported its persecution of Hong Kong's democracy movement.
More importantly for China, Maduro’s Venezuela not only serves as a strategic diversion in America’s backyard – as evidenced by his recent threats against neighboring Guyana – but also increases China’s military options in the event of war in the Pacific.
That is why, even though Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly defaulted on his loans to China, Xi Jinping upgraded their relations last September, making Venezuela not just a strategic partner, but a comprehensive strategic partner of China.
China supports Maduro in Venezuela for the same reason it supports North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and a handful of other despotic regimes around the world.
This creates strategic problems for the United States and, in the case of Venezuela, problems very close to home.
It's hard to put a price on that.
But the facts show that China is willing to pay at least $60 billion, if not much more.
Steven W. Mosher is president of the Population Research Institute and author of The Devil and Communist China: From Mao Down to Xi.
|
