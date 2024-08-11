Imran to take legal action over May 9 footage





LAHORE/RAWALPINDI:

PTI chief Omar Ayub has announced that jailed former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan intends to take legal action to obtain CCTV footage of the controversial May 9 events.

Addressing the media outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Ayub, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, asserted that military and intelligence agencies are tools of the state and should stay in their lane and operate within their constitutional limits.

“I am not a spokesperson of ISPR. Let them release the CCTV footage of May 9. Imran Khan will pursue the case for this footage and we have no agreement with anyone,” he said.

The PTI leader's revelation of possible legal action follows Imran Khan's offer of a conditional mea culpa, saying he would apologise for the May 9 unrest only if CCTV footage conclusively caught his party supporters storming government installations.

The former prime minister also promised that he would not only issue a public apology but also expel the culprits from the party.

Speaking to reporters, Omar Ayub added: “The army has G3 rifles, tanks and fighter jets, while the air force has JF-17s and the navy commands submarines and ships. Each institution has its defined role and must stick to it.”

“The Constitution clearly states that politics is the domain of politicians.”

Citing Article 7 of the Constitution, Ayub stressed that the state was represented by the Parliament, the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies, as well as the authorities responsible for imposing taxes.

He also conveyed Imran's message, saying that the PML-N and PPP were creating a division between the army and the public.

Reiterating the demands of the PTI founder, he called for an independent ECP, saying it was an election year and only a strong prime minister could lead the country out of its current crisis.

“Electricity rates were increased by Rs 2.50 per unit yesterday. How can someone who earns only Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000 per month survive in these circumstances?” Ayub wonders.

The opposition leader also rejected any rumours of agreements with other parties.

“Imran is a political reality”

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, speaking to reporters at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, condemned the decades-old practice of labelling political opponents as traitors, a tactic that has been the bane of the country's political arena for the past 75 years.

Qureshi asserted that whatever the opinions, Imran Khan remains a political reality that cannot be ignored. “Without recognising the political importance of Imran Khan, stability will remain elusive,” he said.

Qureshi also condemned the tragic fate of Nawab Akbar Bugti, saying Bugti was not an enemy of Pakistan and denounced the practice of calling others traitors. “I have been in politics for 40 years and in 39 of those years, I have not faced any charges. Now, in just one year, dozens of cases have been filed against me,” he lamented.

He hailed Mahmood Khan Achakzai as a democrat, saying those who hold democratic and constitutional views cannot be labelled traitors. Qureshi stressed that peace in Balochistan can be achieved only through dialogue and negotiations.

