Larry, the UK's most famous cat, who has a prominent role in Downing Street





Listen The private lives of public figures are usually kept in a strict level of confidentiality. However, from time to time, they allow the public to take a peek into them, sharing details about daily routines, interests and the deep affection they have for their petsThis is the case of the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, who for years had the company of Larry, a cat who lives in the official residenceThe presence of this feline has caught the attention of many, clearly showing how affection for animals can be an endearing part of life, even for those in the highest positions. Since February 15, 2011, when David Cameron, then Prime Minister, adopted Larry to keep his children company, The kitten has become a prominent feature of the official residence and a symbol of the British government.. In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by IpsosThe feline enjoys notable popularity, with 44 percent approval, surpassing that of recent prime ministers, including Keir Starmer, who has 34 percent. Since 2011, Larry has been the official mouse in charge of Downing Street. It is important to note that Larry is not the first feline to inhabit Number 10 Downing Street.In the 1920s, Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald had his cat Rufus from England to fight mice, and the famous Winston Churchill was always accompanied by his cat Nelson. Larry, born around 2007 on the streets of London, was rescued by the Battersea Cat and Dog shelter, and in 2011, adopted by the family of then Prime Minister David Cameron. At first, Larry and the family did not settle in right away; in addition, the president has repeatedly expressed how much he misses Humphrey, the feline who was in the official residence before Larry, who retired in 2006 under Tony Blair's government. Boris Johnson with Larry the Cat But over time, Larry won the hearts of everyone, including the British public, to the point that some journalists camped outside the residence to see him. His popularity led the nation to send him gifts and snacks every day.This constant attention reflected the fact that the feline was becoming an endearing figure in public life. Larry greets Barack Obama Larry spends his days entertaining house guests., inspect safety guards and test the quality of antique nap furniture. His daily responsibilities include thinking of a solution to the mice occupying the house. Larry said he was still in a tactical planning phase, Anthony Seldon said in the feline's official profile. This particular 17-year-old animal has witnessed the arrival and departure of six prime ministers at the official residence, including David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and the brief tenure of Liz Trussas well as many international presidents and heads of state. Although he now shares the house with Keir Starmer's cat JoJo, He is expected to continue his charming tasks for a long time to come, since it has positioned itself as a pet much appreciated by citizens. THE NATION

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lanacion.com.ar/lifestyle/mascotas/larry-el-gato-mas-conocido-en-reino-unido-que-ocupa-un-importante-rol-en-downing-street-nid10082024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos