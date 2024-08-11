Exclusive Tibetan Sikyong. Penpa Tsering, political leader of Tibet







Exclusive Tibetan Sikyong “China cannot handle unpredictability. That is why it does not know when His Holiness the Dalai Lama will speak about emanation, which means choosing someone before one's own death. Or reincarnation. That is, finding a new body in the next life.” The Sikyong in Tibet or political leader, Penpa Tsering said in a exclusive “The essential” interview with StratNews Global's Amitabh P. Revi“Sometimes when you ask him if it could be a woman, he says, ‘Why not?’ So all options are open. And one thing the Chinese cannot handle is unpredictability. So I think His Holiness is also taking a very strategic approach. But we can be very sure that he and he alone will be responsible for his succession. But he will definitely leave signs and indications,” the leader elected by Tibetans outside their country said. India's policy towards Tibet “Everyone would like to hear something from the Indian government. But I think from our side too, it is self-evident that India is concerned, that it has a stake in this. Suppose the next Dalai Lama is born in India. That makes it even more relevant for India. So I am sure the Indian authorities are really thinking about this and working on it. And it is up to them to decide when and what they will say,” adds Penpa Tsering in this Tibet Sikyong exclusive. The Sikyong also discusses: The “Resolve Tibet” Act that US President Joe Biden signed into law.

Its global ramifications and planned next steps.

If India's policy towards Tibet needs to be recalibrated.

Calls for renaming the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as the “border with Tibet”.

Ways to counter the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) name-changing of places in Tibet and India.

Tibetan government-in-exile project for a detailed historical map.

How to bring the CCP “to its knees.”

Position of the Central Tibetan Administration on Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Tibetans under Indian military command in the Special Frontier Force (SFF) and Vikas battalions.

The Middle Way and the Dual Polarity of the Dalai Lama.

Nonviolence and the possibility of armed struggle.

Backstage discussions in a third country.

When the Dalai Lama returns to India after recovering from knee surgery.

