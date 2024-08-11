Kumar Sanu categorically denies allegations of performing for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan: The audio circulating is not my voice, created using AI





Popular singer Kumar Sanu has denied allegations that he sang for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The singer clarified that his voice was created using artificial intelligence. He also demanded the Indian government to take immediate action against the misuse of his voice.

A video recently went viral on the internet, showing Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu singing a song at a musical concert related to the release of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to a fact-check by PTI, the video was from a concert of Sanu held in Brisbane earlier this year. However, it has been digitally altered using artificial intelligence.

Sharing the agency's verified story on his Instagram, Sanu clarified in a lengthy note, “I want to clarify that I have never sung any song for the former Pakistani Prime Minister. The audio circulating on Facebook is not my voice, it has been created using AI. Some people are trying to defame me, and that's why I want to tell my fans that this news is a fake lie!”

“This is a serious misuse of technology, and I urge the Indian government to take immediate steps to prevent the misuse of AI and deepfake technology. Let’s stop the spread of misinformation #fakenews,” he added.

Take a look

Soon after the singer's official statement was released, fans flocked to the comments section to show their support for Sanu. One user wrote, “Dad, we are all with you,” another fan wrote, “That was an AI song,” while a third fan pointed out, “Yes sir. We know you didn't sing that song… when I first saw the video, I thought it was an AI generated song.”

On July 26, a Facebook user shared a video of the veteran singer performing a song at a concert related to the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The caption of the post read: Imran Khan Wazir E Azam Banayenge Naya Pakistan ko Wapas le aaenge.

On the professional front, Kumar Sanu is recognized for his hit songs like Dil Ka Aalam, Pardesi Pardesi, Tum Dil Ki and many more. He has also been a judge in several music reality shows.

